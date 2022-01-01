Garlic parmesan in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve garlic parmesan
Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio
|Garlic Parmesan
Mattenga's Pizza
10222 W Military Dr, Suite 111, San Antonio
|Butter Garlic Parmesan Wings
|$12.99
Crispy chicken wings tossed in butter, fresh garlic, and topped with grated Parmesan.
Mattenga's Pizzeria
17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio
