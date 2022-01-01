Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic parmesan in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve garlic parmesan

3facfb9e-0d33-458e-9484-c00f99cc8109 image

 

Mad Pecker Brewing Co.

6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Parmesan
More about Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Mattenga's Pizza

10222 W Military Dr, Suite 111, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Butter Garlic Parmesan Wings$12.99
Crispy chicken wings tossed in butter, fresh garlic, and topped with grated Parmesan.
More about Mattenga's Pizza
Item pic

 

Mattenga's Pizzeria

17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Butter Garlic Parmesan Wings$12.99
Crispy chicken wings tossed in butter, fresh garlic, and topped with grated Parmesan.
More about Mattenga's Pizzeria
Nico’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Nico’s Pizzeria

25020 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Parmesan Garlic Bread Sticks & Marinara$8.95
More about Nico’s Pizzeria

