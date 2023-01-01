San Antonio restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Antonio restaurants
  • San Antonio

Must-try San Antonio restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Krazy Katsu

5257 Mccullough Avenue, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
2 Slide Chicks$11.25
Our delicious herb brined panko breaded chicken breast in a smaller portion served on our Signature Scratch-Made Ono Bun. Customize each slider for a great option to try each sandwich.
3 Slide Chicks$15.25
Our delicious herb brined panko breaded chicken breast in a smaller portion served on our Signature Scratch-Made Ono Bun. Customize each slider for a great option to try each sandwich.
American Sandwich$14.99
Herb brined, panko breaded chicken breast +mild spicy aioli + American cheese + lettuce + tomato +pickles served on our signature scratch-made Ono bun.
More about Krazy Katsu
DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar image

 

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar

2895 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SICHUAN COLD NOODLES 四川凉面$10.95
ggg, bean sprouts, chili oil, huajiao
KUNG PAO [OPTIONS] 宫保$15.95
ggg, onions, bell peppers, zucchini, pickled peppers, jalapenos, peanuts [GF]
5-PIECE DASHI XL SHRIMP [OPTIONS] 招牌大虾 [5]$18.95
Half-order [5] of light & crispy jumbo shrimp sautéed to perfection.
Flavors:
Spicy Savory [ginger, garlic, scallions, onions, hua jiao, chilis, jalapenos]
Salt & Pepper [ginger, garlic, scallions, onions, bell peppers, hua jiao]
More about DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
Consumer pic

 

Jerusalem Grill

203 N Loop 1604 W #180, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Gyro Chicken Platter$18.99
Hand-carved gyro. Served with Greek salad, French fries, and grilled pita.
Falafel 5 Pieces$8.99
Crispy fried balls of Chick peas, mixed with Vegetables, herbs, served with Tomatoes, Pickles, and Tahini sauce.
Mixed Grill Kabob$24.99
One skewer of lamb, one chicken and one beef kofta kabob. Served on a bed of rice, hummus, Jerusalem salad.
More about Jerusalem Grill
Consumer pic

 

The Good News Burgers - West Point

972 Southwest 36th Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
#1 - GNB Original Burger$6.50
1/3 Lb Fresh Grilled Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, and Pickles
Tater Tots$3.25
Single $3.25 Basket $6.25
#6- "El Caliente" Burger$7.95
1/3 Lb Fresh Grilled Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Jalapenos, Grilled Onions, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, and Pickles
More about The Good News Burgers - West Point
Consumer pic

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch

5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Godzilla Roll$14.49
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna on top with a special spicy mayo.
Omega Roll$13.49
Tempura shrimp, tampico paste, cream cheese, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, ponzu sauce and tempura fried.
Eda-Mame$5.49
Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
Sichuan House image

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sichuan House

3505 Wurzbach Rd #102, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garlicky Cold Noodles 四川凉面$10.00
garlic, ginger, soy, Chinkiang vinegar, bean sprouts,
toasted chili, SH chili oil, scallions, hua jiao
Glazed Chicken Poppers 美式鸡$11.00
breaded chicken bites
Crispy, Spicy & Savory 香辣$0.00
ginger, garlic, scallions, toasted chili, hua jiao
More about Sichuan House
Consumer pic

 

Miss Chickpea's Cafetal

8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
"Queso con Loroco" Pupusa$4.75
Organic corn masa stuffed with housemade "mock"zarella (contains cashews) and loroco (flowerbuds native to El Salvador and high in vitamins) and griddled! Served with pickled cabbage, tomato salsa, and a small side of plantain chips. Gluten free but cooked on shared griddle with gluten products
Salvadorian Breakfast Plate$12.75
A Salvadoran style breakfast! Flavorful veggie tofu scramble, smashed black beans, roasted potatoes, pan griddled sausage, 2 handmade corn tortillas, and salsa
Soyrizo Tofu Scramble Plate$11.25
Cheesy soyrizo tofu scramble, roasted potatoes, 2 homemade corn tortillas, roasted potatoes, smashed beans, salsa
More about Miss Chickpea's Cafetal
Banner pic

 

Sweet Paris - La Cantera

15900 La Cantera pkw Suite 19160, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ham & Gruyère$10.95
smoked ham, gruyère cheese, dijon mustard, fresh oregano, & béchamel sauce
Croque Madame$10.95
scrambled eggs, gruyère cheese, smoked ham, & béchamel sauce
Chicken Florentine$11.75
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
More about Sweet Paris - La Cantera
Consumer pic

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie - San Antonio

2907 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
9" I-40$26.00
Named for Interstate 40, this pie connects people and hearts. It’s a twist on pecan pie and our best-seller. We fill the bottom of our signature shortbread crust with pecans, pour on velvety pecan pie filling, top it off with shredded coconut and chocolate chips, and then bake to perfection.
9" Southern Custard
Smooth, mild, and sweet, our buttermilk filling is like a cross between a chess
pie and a sugar cookie. Simply delicious.
9" Nanny's Pecan$26.00
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. Voted “Best Pecan Pie” by Taste of the South for a
reason.
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie - San Antonio
Consumer pic

 

GOOD BURGER CO.

6616 San Pedro Avenue, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
THE COWBOY$10.85
1/3 lb. beef, Cheddar, BBQ sauce, hand-battered onion rings on a soft potato bun.
THE CALIENTE$10.85
1/3 lb. beef, Pepper Jack cheese, grilled jalapenos, lettuce, and habanero aioli on a soft potato bun.
Good Mushroom Swiss$10.85
1/3 lb. Beef, Mayo, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Shaved Onions, Swiss Cheese on a soft potato bun.
More about GOOD BURGER CO.
BG pic

 

Earth Burger - Park North

818 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chik-N® Sandwich$12.84
Crispy breaded chik-n® filet with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo. Served with a regular drink and regular fries or tater tots.
Warp Wrap$8.99
Plant-based egg, potato and sausage hash, cheese, and bbq ranch, wrapped in a tortilla
Classic Burger$13.84
Single patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled onions, and earth sauce™. Served with a regular drink and regular fries or tater tots.
More about Earth Burger - Park North
Banner pic

 

Full Goods Diner

200 E Grayson, Ste 120, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheddar Hashbrown$7.00
Rough-cut, shredded russet potatoes mixed with white cheddar cheese and fried. Topped with sliced green onion, salt and pepper. Served with Carrot Habanero Sauce.
Hill Country Salad$18.00
Crispy Fried Chicken on a salad mix of Romaine lettuce, Roasted Tomatoes and Red Onion. Topped with White Cheddar, Texas Strawberries and Candied Pecans. Served with Poblano Ranch.
Classic Breakfast$17.00
Two eggs (choose your style), Maple Sausage Patty, scratch-made Flax seed Toast (buttered) and seasoned waffle fries. Served with house-made seasonal fruit preserves.
More about Full Goods Diner
Orderup image

 

Orderup

999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Original Fries$3.65
hand-cut Idaho potatoes, cooked in high-oleic canola oil, sea salt
Gluten-Free CH2 Cookie$3.50
from scratch chocolate chip cookies made with gluten-free flour baked daily @ Orderup
ABC Burger$9.95
fresh ground beef patty, avocado, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion
More about Orderup
Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio image

 

Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio - 10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113

10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Masala Egg Puff$3.99
Flaky puff pastry. Boiled Egg sautéed with Spiced Seasoning and baked to perfection. NOTE: If we are SOLD OUT on Puff you have requested, we will replace with 2 Vegetable samosas
Chicken Puff$3.99
Flaky puff pastry. Minced Chicken sautéed in Spiced seasoning baked to perfection. NOTE: If we are SOLD OUT on Puff you have requested, we will replace with 2 Vegetable samosas
Hyd Irani samosa (6 Pc's)$4.99
These onion samosas are stuffed with a spiced onion filling, then deep fried until golden brown for the perfect balance of crispiness outside.
More about Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio - 10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113
Smoke Shack image

BBQ

Smoke Shack

3714 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shack Mac$6.50
Mac and Cheese piled high with extra brisket and our house made BBQ sauce.
Pint$6.00
Feeds 2-3
Quart$11.00
Feeds 4-6
More about Smoke Shack
Consumer pic

 

Naples Italian Ristorante & Pizza

16535 Huebner Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caprese$10.00
Vine ripe tomatoes, Grändeⓡ fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, capers, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic reduction
Sicilian Lasagna$19.00
Layered pasta with Italian sausage, beef, ricotta, mozzarella and house marinara
Eggplant Parmigiana$20.00
Hand breaded, then baked in our rustic marinara and mozzarella. Served with spaghetti pomodoro
More about Naples Italian Ristorante & Pizza
Banner pic

 

Trapper's Sushi - Dove Creek

415 West Loop 1604 S, Suite 112, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
GF Trapper$16.50
Sushi shrimp, cucumber & avocado rolled in tofu paper, topped with cooked
scallops, green onion & gluten-free teriyaki.
*Andromeda Roll$13.95
Crystal shrimp, tempura shrimp, white onion, green onion, garlic sauce, spicy crab, & rolled in tempura crumbs. Topped with Sriracha, sweet chili sauce, & warrior sauce.
*Phoenix Roll$13.00
Grilled salmon, cucumber, avocado, ponzu, spicy sauce & Japanese pepper
More about Trapper's Sushi - Dove Creek
Main pic

 

Taco Capital

2026 Babcock Rd. #103, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pastor$2.69
Specially marinated pork, spit roasted served on our corn tortillas made in house.
Asada$2.95
Grilled rib eye served on our corn tortillas made in house.
Suadero$2.59
Beef brisket that has been slowly braised for hours, chopped up and served on our corn tortillas made in house.
More about Taco Capital
Thai Taste image

 

Thai Taste

5520 Evers Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Stir-fried rice, with chicken, shrimp, egg, pineapple, cashews, and green onions.
Pad Woonsen$14.00
Stir-fried clear bean thread noodles, with chicken, shrimp, egg, napa Chinese cabbage, and onions.
Egg Rolls (5)$5.50
Vegan style, deep-fried egg rolls, stuffed with black mushrooms, clear bean thread noodles, carrots, and cabbage. Served with our sweet & sour sauce.
More about Thai Taste
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse

3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST. SAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 meat Combo$15.99
2 meats of your choice (no ribs)
Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
1 lb Brisket$25.00
One pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications.
Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
Brisket Plate$13.50
A filling 1/4 lb portion of our hand cut brisket cut to your specification. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
More about Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
BG pic

 

Allora at Pearl - 403 Pearl Parkway

403 Pearl Parkway, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Orrechiette$19.00
Balsamic Glazed Roasted Half Chicken$32.00
Allora Crispy Potatoes$11.00
More about Allora at Pearl - 403 Pearl Parkway
Meadow Neighborhood Eatery image

 

Meadow Neighborhood Eatery

555 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (836 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Fried Chicken, Four Biscuits, Chow Chow$39.00
Half Fried Chicken, Two Biscuits, Chow Chow$24.00
Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
More about Meadow Neighborhood Eatery
Best Quality Daughter image

 

Best Quality Daughter

602 Avenue A, San Antonio

Avg 5 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlicky Noodles$13.00
peanuts, sesame, green onion, cilantro (ve)
Miso Ginger Noodles$16.00
Sesame sauce, arugula, cucumber, bean sprouts, pepitas, thai basil (vegan)
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Crispy brussels sprouts tossed in a peanut tamarind sauce with crispy rice and peanuts (vegan) (gluten friendly)
More about Best Quality Daughter
Consumer pic

 

ROSARIO'S MEXICAN CAFE Y CANTINA

722 South Saint Mary's Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sopa de Tortilla (sopa de lima)$12.95
A rich chicken broth flavored with lime. Garnished with fried tortilla strips, shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro and queso fresco.
Fideo Loco$12.95
Vermicelli pasta in a light and flavorful tomato broth, sprinkled with queso fresco and cilantro. (whole beans or picadillo optional)
Chicken Chipotle$10.95
Grilled chicken breast served with sauteed spinach and topped with a creamy chipotle sauce. Served with frijoles a la charra and poblano rice.
More about ROSARIO'S MEXICAN CAFE Y CANTINA
Mad Pecker Brewing Co. image

 

Mad Pecker Brewing Co.

6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meaty Pecker Pizza$0.00
All the meats. Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
Supreme Pizza$0.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers
Fried Cheesebites$8.45
House battered mozzarella fried to a golden crisp, includes marinara sauce
More about Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
Banner pic

 

Biff Buzby's Burgers

12702 Toepperwein Rd, Live Oak

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Q$16.50
1/2 LB burger, grilled onions, brisket and melted cheddar topped with BBQ sauce
Mushroom Swiss$15.00
1/2 LB burger piled with grilled mushrooms & Swiss
The Tower$15.00
Double 1/4 LB patties, & double American cheese
More about Biff Buzby's Burgers
Consumer pic

 

Demo's Greek Food N. St. Mary's

2501 N. St. Mary's St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Demo's Plate Gyro$16.99
Double Portion of Rotisserie Sliced blend of Lamb and Beef/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki
Lunch Special Gyro Original$11.49
Micro Wrap Toppings: onions/tomatoes/tzatziki served with
Greek Salad and Fresh Cut Fries.
Dieter's Plate Gyro$12.49
Rotisserie sliced blend of beef and lamb/Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki
More about Demo's Greek Food N. St. Mary's
Banner pic

 

Pharm Table

611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Potato Kitchari$16.00
Curried red lentils, hing, seasonal greens
and squash house ferment, cilantro coconut chutney.
Choice of basmati rice or
sweet potato rice.
Green Goddess Salad - (NOTE: Dressing contains cashews)$15.00
local greens, roasted vegetables, hemp
seeded avocado, citrus pickled red
cabbage fennel slaw, pepita seeds, green
goddess tahini dressing
Za'atar Salmon$32.00
Scottish Faroe Isle Salmon, green tahini sauce, arugula tomato salad
More about Pharm Table
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio - 8030 Interstate 10 West,

8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile con Queso$9.99
A savory dip made from a blend of melted cheese, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers served with tostadas and pico de gallo
Chicken Enchiladas$14.99
Shredded chicken with grilled onion, topped with choice of sauce
Flautas$13.99
Two flautas filled with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese, wrapped in choice of corn or flour tortillas and deep-fried, topped with guacamole and sour cream
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio - 8030 Interstate 10 West,
Revolución Downtown SA image

 

Revolución Downtown SA - Houston St.

300 E. Houston St.,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$5.00
12oz drink. 2oz espresso and 10oz of milk.
PB & Jelly Acai Bowl$10.75
Acai, banana, strawberry, blueberries, peanut butter, and housemade cashew milk topped with: banana, strawberry. blueberry, and hemp granola
Papas Rancheras w/ Cashew Crema$3.50
Vegan
More about Revolución Downtown SA - Houston St.

