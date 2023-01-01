San Antonio restaurants you'll love
Krazy Katsu
5257 Mccullough Avenue, San Antonio
|Popular items
|2 Slide Chicks
|$11.25
Our delicious herb brined panko breaded chicken breast in a smaller portion served on our Signature Scratch-Made Ono Bun. Customize each slider for a great option to try each sandwich.
|3 Slide Chicks
|$15.25
Our delicious herb brined panko breaded chicken breast in a smaller portion served on our Signature Scratch-Made Ono Bun. Customize each slider for a great option to try each sandwich.
|American Sandwich
|$14.99
Herb brined, panko breaded chicken breast +mild spicy aioli + American cheese + lettuce + tomato +pickles served on our signature scratch-made Ono bun.
DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
2895 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio
|Popular items
|SICHUAN COLD NOODLES 四川凉面
|$10.95
ggg, bean sprouts, chili oil, huajiao
|KUNG PAO [OPTIONS] 宫保
|$15.95
ggg, onions, bell peppers, zucchini, pickled peppers, jalapenos, peanuts [GF]
|5-PIECE DASHI XL SHRIMP [OPTIONS] 招牌大虾 [5]
|$18.95
Half-order [5] of light & crispy jumbo shrimp sautéed to perfection.
Flavors:
Spicy Savory [ginger, garlic, scallions, onions, hua jiao, chilis, jalapenos]
Salt & Pepper [ginger, garlic, scallions, onions, bell peppers, hua jiao]
Jerusalem Grill
203 N Loop 1604 W #180, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Gyro Chicken Platter
|$18.99
Hand-carved gyro. Served with Greek salad, French fries, and grilled pita.
|Falafel 5 Pieces
|$8.99
Crispy fried balls of Chick peas, mixed with Vegetables, herbs, served with Tomatoes, Pickles, and Tahini sauce.
|Mixed Grill Kabob
|$24.99
One skewer of lamb, one chicken and one beef kofta kabob. Served on a bed of rice, hummus, Jerusalem salad.
The Good News Burgers - West Point
972 Southwest 36th Street, San Antonio
|Popular items
|#1 - GNB Original Burger
|$6.50
1/3 Lb Fresh Grilled Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, and Pickles
|Tater Tots
|$3.25
Single $3.25 Basket $6.25
|#6- "El Caliente" Burger
|$7.95
1/3 Lb Fresh Grilled Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Jalapenos, Grilled Onions, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, and Pickles
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Godzilla Roll
|$14.49
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna on top with a special spicy mayo.
|Omega Roll
|$13.49
Tempura shrimp, tampico paste, cream cheese, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, ponzu sauce and tempura fried.
|Eda-Mame
|$5.49
Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted.
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sichuan House
3505 Wurzbach Rd #102, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Garlicky Cold Noodles 四川凉面
|$10.00
garlic, ginger, soy, Chinkiang vinegar, bean sprouts,
toasted chili, SH chili oil, scallions, hua jiao
|Glazed Chicken Poppers 美式鸡
|$11.00
breaded chicken bites
|Crispy, Spicy & Savory 香辣
|$0.00
ginger, garlic, scallions, toasted chili, hua jiao
Miss Chickpea's Cafetal
8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio
|Popular items
|"Queso con Loroco" Pupusa
|$4.75
Organic corn masa stuffed with housemade "mock"zarella (contains cashews) and loroco (flowerbuds native to El Salvador and high in vitamins) and griddled! Served with pickled cabbage, tomato salsa, and a small side of plantain chips. Gluten free but cooked on shared griddle with gluten products
|Salvadorian Breakfast Plate
|$12.75
A Salvadoran style breakfast! Flavorful veggie tofu scramble, smashed black beans, roasted potatoes, pan griddled sausage, 2 handmade corn tortillas, and salsa
|Soyrizo Tofu Scramble Plate
|$11.25
Cheesy soyrizo tofu scramble, roasted potatoes, 2 homemade corn tortillas, roasted potatoes, smashed beans, salsa
Sweet Paris - La Cantera
15900 La Cantera pkw Suite 19160, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Ham & Gruyère
|$10.95
smoked ham, gruyère cheese, dijon mustard, fresh oregano, & béchamel sauce
|Croque Madame
|$10.95
scrambled eggs, gruyère cheese, smoked ham, & béchamel sauce
|Chicken Florentine
|$11.75
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
Buttermilk Sky Pie - San Antonio
2907 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio
|Popular items
|9" I-40
|$26.00
Named for Interstate 40, this pie connects people and hearts. It’s a twist on pecan pie and our best-seller. We fill the bottom of our signature shortbread crust with pecans, pour on velvety pecan pie filling, top it off with shredded coconut and chocolate chips, and then bake to perfection.
|9" Southern Custard
Smooth, mild, and sweet, our buttermilk filling is like a cross between a chess
pie and a sugar cookie. Simply delicious.
|9" Nanny's Pecan
|$26.00
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. Voted “Best Pecan Pie” by Taste of the South for a
reason.
GOOD BURGER CO.
6616 San Pedro Avenue, San Antonio
|Popular items
|THE COWBOY
|$10.85
1/3 lb. beef, Cheddar, BBQ sauce, hand-battered onion rings on a soft potato bun.
|THE CALIENTE
|$10.85
1/3 lb. beef, Pepper Jack cheese, grilled jalapenos, lettuce, and habanero aioli on a soft potato bun.
|Good Mushroom Swiss
|$10.85
1/3 lb. Beef, Mayo, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Shaved Onions, Swiss Cheese on a soft potato bun.
Earth Burger - Park North
818 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Chik-N® Sandwich
|$12.84
Crispy breaded chik-n® filet with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo. Served with a regular drink and regular fries or tater tots.
|Warp Wrap
|$8.99
Plant-based egg, potato and sausage hash, cheese, and bbq ranch, wrapped in a tortilla
|Classic Burger
|$13.84
Single patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled onions, and earth sauce™. Served with a regular drink and regular fries or tater tots.
Full Goods Diner
200 E Grayson, Ste 120, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Cheddar Hashbrown
|$7.00
Rough-cut, shredded russet potatoes mixed with white cheddar cheese and fried. Topped with sliced green onion, salt and pepper. Served with Carrot Habanero Sauce.
|Hill Country Salad
|$18.00
Crispy Fried Chicken on a salad mix of Romaine lettuce, Roasted Tomatoes and Red Onion. Topped with White Cheddar, Texas Strawberries and Candied Pecans. Served with Poblano Ranch.
|Classic Breakfast
|$17.00
Two eggs (choose your style), Maple Sausage Patty, scratch-made Flax seed Toast (buttered) and seasoned waffle fries. Served with house-made seasonal fruit preserves.
Orderup
999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights
|Popular items
|Original Fries
|$3.65
hand-cut Idaho potatoes, cooked in high-oleic canola oil, sea salt
|Gluten-Free CH2 Cookie
|$3.50
from scratch chocolate chip cookies made with gluten-free flour baked daily @ Orderup
|ABC Burger
|$9.95
fresh ground beef patty, avocado, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion
Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio - 10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113
10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Masala Egg Puff
|$3.99
Flaky puff pastry. Boiled Egg sautéed with Spiced Seasoning and baked to perfection. NOTE: If we are SOLD OUT on Puff you have requested, we will replace with 2 Vegetable samosas
|Chicken Puff
|$3.99
Flaky puff pastry. Minced Chicken sautéed in Spiced seasoning baked to perfection. NOTE: If we are SOLD OUT on Puff you have requested, we will replace with 2 Vegetable samosas
|Hyd Irani samosa (6 Pc's)
|$4.99
These onion samosas are stuffed with a spiced onion filling, then deep fried until golden brown for the perfect balance of crispiness outside.
BBQ
Smoke Shack
3714 Broadway, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Shack Mac
|$6.50
Mac and Cheese piled high with extra brisket and our house made BBQ sauce.
|Pint
|$6.00
Feeds 2-3
|Quart
|$11.00
Feeds 4-6
Naples Italian Ristorante & Pizza
16535 Huebner Road, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Caprese
|$10.00
Vine ripe tomatoes, Grändeⓡ fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, capers, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic reduction
|Sicilian Lasagna
|$19.00
Layered pasta with Italian sausage, beef, ricotta, mozzarella and house marinara
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$20.00
Hand breaded, then baked in our rustic marinara and mozzarella. Served with spaghetti pomodoro
Trapper's Sushi - Dove Creek
415 West Loop 1604 S, Suite 112, San Antonio
|Popular items
|GF Trapper
|$16.50
Sushi shrimp, cucumber & avocado rolled in tofu paper, topped with cooked
scallops, green onion & gluten-free teriyaki.
|*Andromeda Roll
|$13.95
Crystal shrimp, tempura shrimp, white onion, green onion, garlic sauce, spicy crab, & rolled in tempura crumbs. Topped with Sriracha, sweet chili sauce, & warrior sauce.
|*Phoenix Roll
|$13.00
Grilled salmon, cucumber, avocado, ponzu, spicy sauce & Japanese pepper
Taco Capital
2026 Babcock Rd. #103, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Pastor
|$2.69
Specially marinated pork, spit roasted served on our corn tortillas made in house.
|Asada
|$2.95
Grilled rib eye served on our corn tortillas made in house.
|Suadero
|$2.59
Beef brisket that has been slowly braised for hours, chopped up and served on our corn tortillas made in house.
Thai Taste
5520 Evers Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.00
Stir-fried rice, with chicken, shrimp, egg, pineapple, cashews, and green onions.
|Pad Woonsen
|$14.00
Stir-fried clear bean thread noodles, with chicken, shrimp, egg, napa Chinese cabbage, and onions.
|Egg Rolls (5)
|$5.50
Vegan style, deep-fried egg rolls, stuffed with black mushrooms, clear bean thread noodles, carrots, and cabbage. Served with our sweet & sour sauce.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST. SAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio
|Popular items
|2 meat Combo
|$15.99
2 meats of your choice (no ribs)
Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
|1 lb Brisket
|$25.00
One pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications.
Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
|Brisket Plate
|$13.50
A filling 1/4 lb portion of our hand cut brisket cut to your specification. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
Allora at Pearl - 403 Pearl Parkway
403 Pearl Parkway, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Orrechiette
|$19.00
|Balsamic Glazed Roasted Half Chicken
|$32.00
|Allora Crispy Potatoes
|$11.00
Meadow Neighborhood Eatery
555 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Whole Fried Chicken, Four Biscuits, Chow Chow
|$39.00
|Half Fried Chicken, Two Biscuits, Chow Chow
|$24.00
|Build Your Own Pizza
|$12.00
Best Quality Daughter
602 Avenue A, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Garlicky Noodles
|$13.00
peanuts, sesame, green onion, cilantro (ve)
|Miso Ginger Noodles
|$16.00
Sesame sauce, arugula, cucumber, bean sprouts, pepitas, thai basil (vegan)
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
Crispy brussels sprouts tossed in a peanut tamarind sauce with crispy rice and peanuts (vegan) (gluten friendly)
ROSARIO'S MEXICAN CAFE Y CANTINA
722 South Saint Mary's Street, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Sopa de Tortilla (sopa de lima)
|$12.95
A rich chicken broth flavored with lime. Garnished with fried tortilla strips, shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro and queso fresco.
|Fideo Loco
|$12.95
Vermicelli pasta in a light and flavorful tomato broth, sprinkled with queso fresco and cilantro. (whole beans or picadillo optional)
|Chicken Chipotle
|$10.95
Grilled chicken breast served with sauteed spinach and topped with a creamy chipotle sauce. Served with frijoles a la charra and poblano rice.
Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Meaty Pecker Pizza
|$0.00
All the meats. Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
|Supreme Pizza
|$0.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers
|Fried Cheesebites
|$8.45
House battered mozzarella fried to a golden crisp, includes marinara sauce
Biff Buzby's Burgers
12702 Toepperwein Rd, Live Oak
|Popular items
|The Q
|$16.50
1/2 LB burger, grilled onions, brisket and melted cheddar topped with BBQ sauce
|Mushroom Swiss
|$15.00
1/2 LB burger piled with grilled mushrooms & Swiss
|The Tower
|$15.00
Double 1/4 LB patties, & double American cheese
Demo's Greek Food N. St. Mary's
2501 N. St. Mary's St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Demo's Plate Gyro
|$16.99
Double Portion of Rotisserie Sliced blend of Lamb and Beef/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki
|Lunch Special Gyro Original
|$11.49
Micro Wrap Toppings: onions/tomatoes/tzatziki served with
Greek Salad and Fresh Cut Fries.
|Dieter's Plate Gyro
|$12.49
Rotisserie sliced blend of beef and lamb/Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki
Pharm Table
611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Kitchari
|$16.00
Curried red lentils, hing, seasonal greens
and squash house ferment, cilantro coconut chutney.
Choice of basmati rice or
sweet potato rice.
|Green Goddess Salad - (NOTE: Dressing contains cashews)
|$15.00
local greens, roasted vegetables, hemp
seeded avocado, citrus pickled red
cabbage fennel slaw, pepita seeds, green
goddess tahini dressing
|Za'atar Salmon
|$32.00
Scottish Faroe Isle Salmon, green tahini sauce, arugula tomato salad
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio - 8030 Interstate 10 West,
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Chile con Queso
|$9.99
A savory dip made from a blend of melted cheese, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers served with tostadas and pico de gallo
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.99
Shredded chicken with grilled onion, topped with choice of sauce
|Flautas
|$13.99
Two flautas filled with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese, wrapped in choice of corn or flour tortillas and deep-fried, topped with guacamole and sour cream
Revolución Downtown SA - Houston St.
300 E. Houston St.,, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Latte
|$5.00
12oz drink. 2oz espresso and 10oz of milk.
|PB & Jelly Acai Bowl
|$10.75
Acai, banana, strawberry, blueberries, peanut butter, and housemade cashew milk topped with: banana, strawberry. blueberry, and hemp granola
|Papas Rancheras w/ Cashew Crema
|$3.50
Vegan