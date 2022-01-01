Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gorditas in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve gorditas

Niki's Cafe Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Niki's Cafe Restaurant

6125 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio

Avg 3.7 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Gordita Plate$9.69
Two homemade gorditas filled with your choice of meat. Comes with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes and two tortillas.
More about Niki's Cafe Restaurant
Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.9 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gordita$4.59
Gorditas (2)$12.59
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Gordita$4.59
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Martha's Mexican Grill image

 

Martha's Mexican Grill

5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Single Beef Gordita$4.25
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
Banner pic

 

Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

5800 Broadway St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gordita A La Carte$5.00
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

Tommy's Restaurant #7

938 Wurzbach Pkwy # 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gorditas (2) Plate$12.59
More about Tommy's Restaurant #7

