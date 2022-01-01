Gorditas in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve gorditas
More about Niki's Cafe Restaurant
SANDWICHES
Niki's Cafe Restaurant
6125 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio
|Gordita Plate
|$9.69
Two homemade gorditas filled with your choice of meat. Comes with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes and two tortillas.
More about Tommy's Restaurant
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Gordita
|$4.59
|Gorditas (2)
|$12.59
More about Tommy's Restaurant
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio
|Gordita
|$4.59
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
Martha's Mexican Grill
5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio
|Single Beef Gordita
|$4.25
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
5800 Broadway St, San Antonio
|Gordita A La Carte
|$5.00