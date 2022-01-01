Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve greek salad

Consumer pic

 

Demos St. Marys Inc

2501 N. St. Mary's St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad Large$9.99
Lettuce, Feta, Tomatoes, Salonica Peppers, Kalamata Olives, 2 Dolmas & Vinegarette Dressing
Greek Salad Small$3.99
Lettuce, Feta, Tomatoes, Salonica Peppers, Kalamata Olives & Vinegarette Dressing
More about Demos St. Marys Inc
Item pic

 

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.00
Crisp romaine, field greens, feta cheese, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, green bell pepper, tomato and our Mediterranean dressing.
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

SOUPS

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (635 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.00
Crisp romaine, field greens, feta cheese, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, green bell pepper, tomato and our Mediterranean dressing.
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Item pic

 

Sea Island

5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Side Salad$5.99
Mixed greens, tossed to order with a classic Greek dressing, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes and a peperoncini.
Greek Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
Greek Salmon Salad$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.
More about Sea Island
Item pic

 

Sea Island

10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Side Salad$5.99
Mixed greens, tossed to order with a classic Greek dressing, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes and a peperoncini.
Greek Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
Greek Salmon Salad$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.
More about Sea Island
Item pic

 

Sea Island

11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Side Salad$5.99
Mixed greens, tossed to order with a classic Greek dressing, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes and a peperoncini.
Greek Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
Greek Salmon Salad$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.
More about Sea Island
Item pic

 

Sea Island

322 W Rector St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Side Salad$5.99
Mixed greens, tossed to order with a classic Greek dressing, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes and a peperoncini.
Greek Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
Greek Salmon Salad$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.
More about Sea Island
Greek Salad Tabbouleh image

 

Roots Salad Kitchen

403 Blue Star, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad Tabbouleh$10.99
Bulgur, freshly chopped mint and parsley, cucumber, onions, tomatoes, topped with lemon juice and olive oil
More about Roots Salad Kitchen
Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge image

 

Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge

17631 La Cantera Pkwy, suite 105 RIM, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$13.00
More about Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge
Item pic

 

Mattenga's Pizzeria

17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lg Greek Salad$8.25
Romaine Lettuce, Roma tomatoes, sliced onions, cucumbers, topped with imported Spanish green olives, roasted red bell peppers and feta cheese.
More about Mattenga's Pizzeria
The Station Cafe image

 

The Station Cafe

108 King William, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$4.00
Feta Cheese, Greek Olives, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion on Baby Greens
More about The Station Cafe
Item pic

 

Sea Island

2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Side Salad$5.99
Mixed greens, tossed to order with a classic Greek dressing, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes and a peperoncini.
Greek Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
Greek Salmon Salad$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.
More about Sea Island
Cerroni’s Purple Garlic image

 

Cerroni’s Purple Garlic

15909 San Pedro Ave, Hollywood Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Greek Salad$8.00
More about Cerroni’s Purple Garlic
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center

3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Full Greek Salad$10.49
Our version with crisp iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, feta, olives, tomatoes, and red onions with a savory feta cheese vinaigrette.
Side Greek Salad$6.99
Our version with crisp iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, feta, olives, tomatoes, and red onions with a savory feta cheese vinaigrette.
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
Playland Pizza image

PIZZA

Playland Pizza

400 E Houston St, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (835 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grandmas Greek Style Kale Salad$8.00
Grandma’s Garden Curly-Kale, Italian Seasoned Croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, Caesar dressing
More about Playland Pizza

