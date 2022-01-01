Greek salad in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve greek salad
Demos St. Marys Inc
2501 N. St. Mary's St, San Antonio
|Greek Salad Large
|$9.99
Lettuce, Feta, Tomatoes, Salonica Peppers, Kalamata Olives, 2 Dolmas & Vinegarette Dressing
|Greek Salad Small
|$3.99
Lettuce, Feta, Tomatoes, Salonica Peppers, Kalamata Olives & Vinegarette Dressing
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio
|Greek Salad
|$11.00
Crisp romaine, field greens, feta cheese, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, green bell pepper, tomato and our Mediterranean dressing.
SOUPS
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio
|Greek Salad
|$11.00
Crisp romaine, field greens, feta cheese, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, green bell pepper, tomato and our Mediterranean dressing.
Sea Island
5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio
|Greek Side Salad
|$5.99
Mixed greens, tossed to order with a classic Greek dressing, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes and a peperoncini.
|Greek Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
|Greek Salmon Salad
|$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.
Sea Island
10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio
|Greek Side Salad
|$5.99
Mixed greens, tossed to order with a classic Greek dressing, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes and a peperoncini.
|Greek Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
|Greek Salmon Salad
|$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.
Sea Island
11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio
|Greek Side Salad
|$5.99
Mixed greens, tossed to order with a classic Greek dressing, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes and a peperoncini.
|Greek Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
|Greek Salmon Salad
|$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.
Sea Island
322 W Rector St, San Antonio
|Greek Side Salad
|$5.99
Mixed greens, tossed to order with a classic Greek dressing, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes and a peperoncini.
|Greek Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
|Greek Salmon Salad
|$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.
Roots Salad Kitchen
403 Blue Star, San Antonio
|Greek Salad Tabbouleh
|$10.99
Bulgur, freshly chopped mint and parsley, cucumber, onions, tomatoes, topped with lemon juice and olive oil
Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge
17631 La Cantera Pkwy, suite 105 RIM, San Antonio
|Greek Salad
|$13.00
Mattenga's Pizzeria
17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio
|Lg Greek Salad
|$8.25
Romaine Lettuce, Roma tomatoes, sliced onions, cucumbers, topped with imported Spanish green olives, roasted red bell peppers and feta cheese.
The Station Cafe
108 King William, San Antonio
|Greek Salad
|$4.00
Feta Cheese, Greek Olives, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion on Baby Greens
Sea Island
2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio
|Greek Side Salad
|$5.99
Mixed greens, tossed to order with a classic Greek dressing, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes and a peperoncini.
|Greek Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
|Greek Salmon Salad
|$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.
Cerroni’s Purple Garlic
15909 San Pedro Ave, Hollywood Park
|Large Greek Salad
|$8.00
SANDWICHES
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Full Greek Salad
|$10.49
Our version with crisp iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, feta, olives, tomatoes, and red onions with a savory feta cheese vinaigrette.
|Side Greek Salad
|$6.99
Our version with crisp iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, feta, olives, tomatoes, and red onions with a savory feta cheese vinaigrette.