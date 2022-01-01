Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

J Anthony’s Sea Food image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food

3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio

Avg 4 (1 review)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.29
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
Sea Island Shrimp House - I-10 W image

 

Sea Island

10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.25
Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar image

PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar

2922 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1366 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.95
Lettuce,tomato,mayo
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

322 W Rector St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
Item pic

 

Elsewhere Kitchen

103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken breast marinated in achiote, bacon, provolone, lettuce and garlic aioli
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
Chris Madrid's image

 

Chris Madrids

1900 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.32
Juicy 6 oz. chicken filet with lettuce,tomatoes,red onions and pickles(Please allow extra time)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich W/Jack Cheese$8.78
Juicy 6 oz. chicken filet with montery jack cheese,lettuce,tomatoes,red onions and pickles(Please allow extra time)
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.25
Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both
Banner pic

 

Tycoon Flats

2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH$13.75
With the Works on a Wheat Bun
