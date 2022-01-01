Grilled chicken sandwiches in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food
3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.29
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.25
Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
More about Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
2922 Broadway, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.95
Lettuce,tomato,mayo
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
322 W Rector St, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
More about Elsewhere Kitchen
Elsewhere Kitchen
103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast marinated in achiote, bacon, provolone, lettuce and garlic aioli
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
More about Chris Madrids
Chris Madrids
1900 Blanco Rd, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.32
Juicy 6 oz. chicken filet with lettuce,tomatoes,red onions and pickles(Please allow extra time)
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich W/Jack Cheese
|$8.78
Juicy 6 oz. chicken filet with montery jack cheese,lettuce,tomatoes,red onions and pickles(Please allow extra time)
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.25
Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both