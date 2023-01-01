Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim

5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (2915 reviews)
Takeout
#11 Grilled Flank Steak$5.50
Grilled flank steak*, portobello, queso blanco, grilled red onion, Mexican oregano, corn tortilla
*Cooked to order; these items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
Banner pic

 

Tycoon Flats - 2926 N Saint Marys St

2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED PEACH STEAK SALAD$15.75
More about Tycoon Flats - 2926 N Saint Marys St

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Chicken Piccata

Carne Asada

Mixed Green Salad

Chicken Noodles

Spinach Salad

Rice Soup

Salmon Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1616 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (835 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston