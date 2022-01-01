Grits in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve grits
The Jerk Shack
10234 Highway 151 Suite 103, San Antonio
|Creamy Cheese Grits (VF) (GF)
|Shrimp and Grits
|$26.00
Sauteed shrimp, peppers, onions in herb butter broth, on top of our cheesy grits, garnished with scallion pesto and fried onions (No Substitutions)
Southerleigh - Haute South
5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio
|Jalapeño Cheese Grits
|$5.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Camp Outpost Co.
1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio
|Ribs n Grits
|$19.95
SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio
|Shrimp and Grits
|$9.00
Creamy yellow grits topped with shrimp and trinity sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
136 E Grayson St, San Antonio
|Grits
|$8.00
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio
|Shrimp and Grits
|$9.00
Creamy yellow grits topped with shrimp, trinity sauce and green onions
SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio
|Shrimp and Grits
|$9.00
Creamy yellow grits topped with shrimp and trinity sauce