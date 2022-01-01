Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

The Jerk Shack

10234 Highway 151 Suite 103, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Creamy Cheese Grits (VF) (GF)
Shrimp and Grits$26.00
Sauteed shrimp, peppers, onions in herb butter broth, on top of our cheesy grits, garnished with scallion pesto and fried onions (No Substitutions)
More about The Jerk Shack
Southerleigh - Haute South image

 

Southerleigh - Haute South

5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalapeño Cheese Grits$5.00
More about Southerleigh - Haute South
Camp Outpost Co. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Camp Outpost Co.

1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ribs n Grits$19.95
More about Camp Outpost Co.
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio

Avg 4 (445 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp and Grits$9.00
Creamy yellow grits topped with shrimp and trinity sauce
More about Smashin Crab
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery

136 E Grayson St, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (4133 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grits$8.00
More about Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (216 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp and Grits$9.00
Creamy yellow grits topped with shrimp, trinity sauce and green onions
More about Smashin Crab
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp and Grits$9.00
Creamy yellow grits topped with shrimp and trinity sauce
More about Smashin Crab
Restaurant banner

 

Smashin Crab

2722 W. Bitters Rd. Suite 113, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grits- Gal$11.81
More about Smashin Crab

