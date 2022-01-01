Gumbo in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve gumbo
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio
|Bowl Shrimp Gumbo
|$7.99
Made from scratch roux with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, celery and seasonings.
|Cup Shrimp Gumbo
|$4.99
Made from scratch roux with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, celery and seasonings.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio
|Bowl Shrimp Gumbo
|$7.99
Made from scratch roux with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, celery and seasonings.
|Cup Shrimp Gumbo
|$4.99
Made from scratch roux with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, celery and seasonings.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio
|Bowl Shrimp Gumbo
|$7.99
Made from scratch roux with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, celery and seasonings.
|Cup Shrimp Gumbo
|$4.99
Made from scratch roux with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, celery and seasonings.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
322 W Rector St, San Antonio
|Bowl Shrimp Gumbo
|$7.99
Made from scratch roux with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, celery and seasonings.
|Cup Shrimp Gumbo
|$4.99
Made from scratch roux with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, celery and seasonings.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio
|Bowl Shrimp Gumbo
|$7.99
Made from scratch roux with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, celery and seasonings.
|Cup Shrimp Gumbo
|$4.99
Made from scratch roux with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, celery and seasonings.
More about Southerleigh - Haute South
Southerleigh - Haute South
5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio
|Haute South Gumbo
Cup Or Bowl
More about Smashin Crab
Smashin Crab
21506 Wortham Oaks Blvd, San Antonio
|Gumbo
|$9.00
Blue Crab, smoked turkey, sausage and chicken with rice and green onion
More about Smashin Crab
SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio
|Gumbo
|$9.00
Blue Crab, smoked turkey, sausage and chicken with rice and green onion
More about Smashin Crab
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio
|Gumbo
|$9.00
Blue Crab, smoked turkey, sausage and chicken with rice and green onion
|Gumbo
|$9.00
Blue Crab, smoked turkey, sausage and chicken with rice and green onion
More about Smashin Crab
SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio
|Gumbo
|$9.00
Blue Crab, smoked turkey, sausage and chicken with rice and green onion
|Gumbo
|$5.00
More about Smashin Crab - Commissary rebuilding
Smashin Crab - Commissary rebuilding
5826 Hawk Springs #2, San Antonio
|Gumbo -Gal
|$14.46
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
BB's Tex-Orleans
5423 West Loop 1604, San Antonio
|Chicken Gumbo & Rice - Quart
|$19.99
Chicken, andouille sausage, celery, onions, bell peppers, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY