Gumbo in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve gumbo

Sea Island

5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bowl Shrimp Gumbo$7.99
Made from scratch roux with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, celery and seasonings.
Cup Shrimp Gumbo$4.99
Made from scratch roux with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, celery and seasonings.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island

10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bowl Shrimp Gumbo$7.99
Made from scratch roux with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, celery and seasonings.
Cup Shrimp Gumbo$4.99
Made from scratch roux with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, celery and seasonings.
More about Sea Island
Crawfish Cafe

12485 W Interstate 10, STE 108, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Gumbo$6.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
Sea Island

11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bowl Shrimp Gumbo$7.99
Made from scratch roux with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, celery and seasonings.
Cup Shrimp Gumbo$4.99
Made from scratch roux with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, celery and seasonings.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island

322 W Rector St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bowl Shrimp Gumbo$7.99
Made from scratch roux with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, celery and seasonings.
Cup Shrimp Gumbo$4.99
Made from scratch roux with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, celery and seasonings.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island

2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bowl Shrimp Gumbo$7.99
Made from scratch roux with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, celery and seasonings.
Cup Shrimp Gumbo$4.99
Made from scratch roux with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, celery and seasonings.
More about Sea Island
Southerleigh - Haute South

5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Haute South Gumbo
Cup Or Bowl
More about Southerleigh - Haute South
Smashin Crab

21506 Wortham Oaks Blvd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gumbo$9.00
Blue Crab, smoked turkey, sausage and chicken with rice and green onion
More about Smashin Crab
SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio

Avg 4 (445 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gumbo$9.00
Blue Crab, smoked turkey, sausage and chicken with rice and green onion
More about Smashin Crab
PASTA • SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (216 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gumbo$9.00
Blue Crab, smoked turkey, sausage and chicken with rice and green onion
Gumbo$9.00
Blue Crab, smoked turkey, sausage and chicken with rice and green onion
More about Smashin Crab
SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gumbo$9.00
Blue Crab, smoked turkey, sausage and chicken with rice and green onion
Gumbo$5.00
More about Smashin Crab
Smashin Crab - Commissary rebuilding

5826 Hawk Springs #2, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gumbo -Gal$14.46
More about Smashin Crab - Commissary rebuilding
Smashin Crab

2722 W. Bitters Rd. Suite 113, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gumbo -Gal$27.95
More about Smashin Crab
BB's Tex-Orleans

5423 West Loop 1604, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Gumbo & Rice - Quart$19.99
Chicken, andouille sausage, celery, onions, bell peppers, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans

