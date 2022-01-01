Gyro wraps in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve gyro wraps
More about Demos St. Marys Inc
Demos St. Marys Inc
2501 N. St. Mary's St, San Antonio
|Gyro Wrap Double
|$11.49
Rotisserie Sliced Blend of Beef & Lamb 7" Pita
|Gyro Wrap Triple
|$13.49
Rotisserie Sliced Blend of Beef & Lamb 7" Pita
|Gyro Wrap Regular
|$9.49
Rotisserie Sliced Blend of Beef & Lamb 7" Pita
More about Zaatar Lebanese Grill
Zaatar Lebanese Grill
9323 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|#3 Beef Gyro - Wrap Only
|$7.95
More about Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge
Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge
17631 La Cantera Pkwy, suite 105 RIM, San Antonio
|Gyro Wrap
|$15.00