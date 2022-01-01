Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro wraps in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve gyro wraps

Consumer pic

 

Demos St. Marys Inc

2501 N. St. Mary's St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gyro Wrap Double$11.49
Rotisserie Sliced Blend of Beef & Lamb 7" Pita
Gyro Wrap Triple$13.49
Rotisserie Sliced Blend of Beef & Lamb 7" Pita
Gyro Wrap Regular$9.49
Rotisserie Sliced Blend of Beef & Lamb 7" Pita
More about Demos St. Marys Inc
Zaatar Lebanese Grill image

 

Zaatar Lebanese Grill

9323 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#3 Beef Gyro - Wrap Only$7.95
More about Zaatar Lebanese Grill
Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge image

 

Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge

17631 La Cantera Pkwy, suite 105 RIM, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyro Wrap$15.00
More about Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge
Naara Cafe image

 

Naara Cafe

9329 Wurzbach Rd #101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Gyro Wrap$12.00
More about Naara Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Mixed Green Salad

Chicken Tenders

Pork Ribs

Garlic Parmesan

Beef Shish Kebabs

Cheesy Bread

Curry Chicken

Shawarma Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston