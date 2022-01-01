Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve hummus

Consumer pic

 

Demos St. Marys Inc

2501 N. St. Mary's St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus 2oz Cup with 1 Pita$3.25
Ground Chickpea Spread
Hummus 2oz Cup$1.50
Ground Chickpea Spread
Hummus 1/2 pint with 2 Pitas$7.50
Ground Chickpea Spread
More about Demos St. Marys Inc
Banner pic

 

Pharm Table

611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus$16.00
Side of Hummus$4.00
Israeli Style Hummus & Vegetables$16.00
Garbanzos, organic tahini, lemon juice,
olive oil, cauliflower shawarma, beets,
pepita muhammara
More about Pharm Table
The Cove image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cove

606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (5564 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$5.75
garlic hummus w/ a sprinkle of paprika, served with corn tortilla chips GF (V)
More about The Cove
Zaatar Lebanese Grill image

 

Zaatar Lebanese Grill

9323 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Hummus$4.95
Creamy & Spicy Chickpea Dip
Hummus
Hummus$4.95
Creamy Chickpea Dip
More about Zaatar Lebanese Grill
Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge image

 

Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge

17631 La Cantera Pkwy, suite 105 RIM, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$10.00
More about Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge
Item pic

 

Pasha Express

10650 Culebra Road Ste 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$2.99
More about Pasha Express
Restaurant banner

 

Chef's Table Grill

1546 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$6.99
More about Chef's Table Grill
Hummus and chips image

 

The Dooryard SA

4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus and chips$6.00
Classic hummus, fresh tomato and olive salad with Pita Chips
More about The Dooryard SA

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Italian Salad

French Fries

Chili

Bleu Burgers

Mango Salad

Shumai

Garlic Cheese Bread

Teriyaki Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston