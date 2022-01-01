Hummus in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve hummus
More about Demos St. Marys Inc
Demos St. Marys Inc
2501 N. St. Mary's St, San Antonio
|Hummus 2oz Cup with 1 Pita
|$3.25
Ground Chickpea Spread
|Hummus 2oz Cup
|$1.50
Ground Chickpea Spread
|Hummus 1/2 pint with 2 Pitas
|$7.50
Ground Chickpea Spread
More about Pharm Table
Pharm Table
611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio
|Hummus
|$16.00
|Side of Hummus
|$4.00
|Israeli Style Hummus & Vegetables
|$16.00
Garbanzos, organic tahini, lemon juice,
olive oil, cauliflower shawarma, beets,
pepita muhammara
More about The Cove
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cove
606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio
|Hummus
|$5.75
garlic hummus w/ a sprinkle of paprika, served with corn tortilla chips GF (V)
More about Zaatar Lebanese Grill
Zaatar Lebanese Grill
9323 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Spicy Hummus
|$4.95
Creamy & Spicy Chickpea Dip
|Hummus
|Hummus
|$4.95
Creamy Chickpea Dip
More about Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge
Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge
17631 La Cantera Pkwy, suite 105 RIM, San Antonio
|Hummus
|$10.00