Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Italian salad in
San Antonio
/
San Antonio
/
Italian Salad
San Antonio restaurants that serve italian salad
Cerroni’s Purple Garlic
15909 San Pedro Ave, Hollywood Park
No reviews yet
Italian Chef Salad
$10.00
More about Cerroni’s Purple Garlic
Pesto Ristorante
5221 McCullough Ave, Olmos Park
No reviews yet
House Italian Salad
$6.00
Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomato w/ homemade italian dressing
More about Pesto Ristorante
Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio
Bleu Burgers
Crab Salad
Sashimi Salad
Tacos
Katsu
Grits
Hot Chocolate
Avocado Burgers
Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Tobin Hill
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Stone Oak
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
North Central
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Southtown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Mahncke Park
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Eastside
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Huebner/ Leon Creeks
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More near San Antonio to explore
New Braunfels
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Boerne
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Kyle
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Wimberley
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Schertz
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Seguin
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Cibolo
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1303 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(621 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston