Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sandwiches in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

SOUPS

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering - Blanco Rd

6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (635 reviews)
Takeout
The Mama's Italian Sandwich$11.00
Salami, ham, provolone cheese, bell pepper, red onion, lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering - Blanco Rd
The Station Cafe image

 

The Station Cafe

108 King William, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Italian Sandwich$7.50
Turkey Pastrami, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Italian Dressing
More about The Station Cafe
BG pic

 

Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104

18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
ITALIAN SUBMARINE SANDWICH$10.49
Sliced salami, ham, pepperoni and melted mozzarella cheese layered with crisp greens tossed in a garlic olive aioli and served on a toasted garlic butter ciabatta roll.
More about Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Crispy Tacos

Waffles

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Pineapple Fried Rice

Falafel Wraps

Pepperoni Pizza

Gyro Wraps

Scallops

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (846 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1382 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (650 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston