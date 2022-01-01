Italian sandwiches in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering - Blanco Rd
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering - Blanco Rd
6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio
|The Mama's Italian Sandwich
|$11.00
Salami, ham, provolone cheese, bell pepper, red onion, lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing
More about The Station Cafe
The Station Cafe
108 King William, San Antonio
|Italian Sandwich
|$7.50
Turkey Pastrami, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Italian Dressing
More about Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104
Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104
18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104, San Antonio
|ITALIAN SUBMARINE SANDWICH
|$10.49
Sliced salami, ham, pepperoni and melted mozzarella cheese layered with crisp greens tossed in a garlic olive aioli and served on a toasted garlic butter ciabatta roll.