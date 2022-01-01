Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve italian subs

SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag SA - 11035 Wetmore Rd

11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ITALIAN SUB$7.99
Boar's Head Ham, Salami, Melted Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Homemade Hawaiian Dressing On a 6" sub roll
COLD ITALIAN SUB$7.99
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, and Homemade Hawaiian Dressing on a sub-roll
More about The Brown Bag SA - 11035 Wetmore Rd
WonderSlice

312 Pearl Parkway Building 6, Ste.6107, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Sub$0.00
Classic Italian sub with mortadella, salami, capicola, provolone, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, cherry peppers, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper, served on a toasted 12 inch sesame hoagie roll. Whole could be enough for two!
More about WonderSlice
Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104

18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
ITALIAN SUB$10.49
Sliced salami, ham, pepperoni and melted mozzarella cheese layered with crisp greens tossed in a garlic olive aioli and served on a toasted garlic butter ciabatta roll.
More about Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104
The Pasta Bar - 4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105

4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Sausage & Peppers Sub$8.99
Sausage, onions and bell peppers topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.
More about The Pasta Bar - 4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105

