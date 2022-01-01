Italian subs in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve italian subs
SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag SA - 11035 Wetmore Rd
11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio
|ITALIAN SUB
|$7.99
Boar's Head Ham, Salami, Melted Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Homemade Hawaiian Dressing On a 6" sub roll
|COLD ITALIAN SUB
|$7.99
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, and Homemade Hawaiian Dressing on a sub-roll
WonderSlice
312 Pearl Parkway Building 6, Ste.6107, San Antonio
|Italian Sub
|$0.00
Classic Italian sub with mortadella, salami, capicola, provolone, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, cherry peppers, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper, served on a toasted 12 inch sesame hoagie roll. Whole could be enough for two!
Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104
18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104, San Antonio
|ITALIAN SUB
|$10.49
Sliced salami, ham, pepperoni and melted mozzarella cheese layered with crisp greens tossed in a garlic olive aioli and served on a toasted garlic butter ciabatta roll.