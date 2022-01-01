Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve katsu

Item pic

 

Sari Sari Supper Club

10234 SH 151, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Katsu Curry$15.00
More about Sari Sari Supper Club
Item pic

RAMEN

Bakudan Ramen

17619 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (2007 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Curry$13.75
deep fried panko
breaded chicken served w/ curry sauce, served w/
steamed rice and a side salad
More about Bakudan Ramen
The Cherrity Bar image

RAMEN

The Cherrity Bar

302 Montana St, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (528 reviews)
Takeout
Katsu Slider$12.00
More about The Cherrity Bar
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Downtown

203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KATSU DON$11.00
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin, egg, onion and shiitake mushrooms served over rice. Drizzled with a sweet broth, topped with kamaboko and nori.
KATSU CURRY$12.00
Japanese curry rice with panko-breaded pork tenderloin.
KATSU$9.50
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin served with rice, sliced cabbage, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
More about Sushi Zushi - Downtown
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak

700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Katsu Curry Don (Pork)$15.39
Breaded pork loin cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak

18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KATSU DON$11.00
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin, egg, onion and shiitake mushrooms served over rice. Drizzled with a sweet broth, topped with kamaboko and nori.
KATSU CURRY$12.00
Japanese curry rice with panko-breaded pork tenderloin.
KATSU$9.50
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin served with rice, sliced cabbage, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
More about Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights

999 E Basse, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KATSU DON$11.00
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin, egg, onion and shiitake mushrooms served over rice. Drizzled with a sweet broth, topped with kamaboko and nori.
KATSU CURRY$12.00
Japanese curry rice with panko-breaded pork tenderloin.
KATSU$9.50
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin served with rice, sliced cabbage, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
More about Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Colonnade

I-10 @ Wurzbach, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KATSU DON$11.00
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin, egg, onion and shiitake mushrooms served over rice. Drizzled with a sweet broth, topped with kamaboko and nori.
KATSU CURRY$12.00
Japanese curry rice with panko-breaded pork tenderloin.
KATSU$9.50
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin served with rice, sliced cabbage, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
More about Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch

5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Katsu Curry Don (Chicken)$15.39
Breaded chicken cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.
Katsu Curry Don (Pork)$15.39
Breaded pork loin cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza

8803 State Hwy 151 Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Katsu Curry Don (Chicken)$15.39
Breaded chicken cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.
Katsu Curry Don (Pork)$15.39
Breaded pork loin cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza

