Katsu in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve katsu
More about Bakudan Ramen
RAMEN
Bakudan Ramen
17619 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$13.75
deep fried panko
breaded chicken served w/ curry sauce, served w/
steamed rice and a side salad
More about Sushi Zushi - Downtown
Sushi Zushi - Downtown
203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio
|KATSU DON
|$11.00
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin, egg, onion and shiitake mushrooms served over rice. Drizzled with a sweet broth, topped with kamaboko and nori.
|KATSU CURRY
|$12.00
Japanese curry rice with panko-breaded pork tenderloin.
|KATSU
|$9.50
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin served with rice, sliced cabbage, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308, San Antonio
|Katsu Curry Don (Pork)
|$15.39
Breaded pork loin cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.
More about Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio
|KATSU DON
|$11.00
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin, egg, onion and shiitake mushrooms served over rice. Drizzled with a sweet broth, topped with kamaboko and nori.
|KATSU CURRY
|$12.00
Japanese curry rice with panko-breaded pork tenderloin.
|KATSU
|$9.50
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin served with rice, sliced cabbage, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
More about Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
999 E Basse, San Antonio
|KATSU DON
|$11.00
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin, egg, onion and shiitake mushrooms served over rice. Drizzled with a sweet broth, topped with kamaboko and nori.
|KATSU CURRY
|$12.00
Japanese curry rice with panko-breaded pork tenderloin.
|KATSU
|$9.50
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin served with rice, sliced cabbage, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
More about Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
I-10 @ Wurzbach, San Antonio
|KATSU DON
|$11.00
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin, egg, onion and shiitake mushrooms served over rice. Drizzled with a sweet broth, topped with kamaboko and nori.
|KATSU CURRY
|$12.00
Japanese curry rice with panko-breaded pork tenderloin.
|KATSU
|$9.50
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin served with rice, sliced cabbage, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio
|Katsu Curry Don (Chicken)
|$15.39
Breaded chicken cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.
|Katsu Curry Don (Pork)
|$15.39
Breaded pork loin cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza
8803 State Hwy 151 Suite 101, San Antonio
|Katsu Curry Don (Chicken)
|$15.39
Breaded chicken cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.
|Katsu Curry Don (Pork)
|$15.39
Breaded pork loin cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.