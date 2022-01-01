Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve lasagna

Cerroni’s Purple Garlic image

 

Cerroni’s Purple Garlic

15909 San Pedro Ave, Hollywood Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meat Lasagna$11.00
More about Cerroni’s Purple Garlic
Southtown Pizzeria image

 

Southtown Pizzeria

728 S Presa St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meat Lasagna$18.50
Pasta sheets layered with ground beef, mozzarella, ricotta & fresh tomato sauce
More about Southtown Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

The Pasta Bar

4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna$11.99
Homemade meat lasagna. Served with a warm garlic stick.
More about The Pasta Bar
Consumer pic

 

Pesto Ristorante

5221 McCullough Ave, Olmos Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lasagna$15.50
Beef lasagna topped with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese
More about Pesto Ristorante

