Lasagna in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve lasagna
Cerroni’s Purple Garlic
15909 San Pedro Ave, Hollywood Park
|Meat Lasagna
|$11.00
Southtown Pizzeria
728 S Presa St, San Antonio
|Meat Lasagna
|$18.50
Pasta sheets layered with ground beef, mozzarella, ricotta & fresh tomato sauce
The Pasta Bar
4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105, San Antonio
|Lasagna
|$11.99
Homemade meat lasagna. Served with a warm garlic stick.