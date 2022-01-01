Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lemon tarts in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve lemon tarts

Southerleigh - Haute South image

 

Southerleigh - Haute South - The Rim

5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Tart$8.00
More about Southerleigh - Haute South - The Rim
Main pic

 

Piatti - Eilan

17803 La Cantera Terrace, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon tart$10.00
More about Piatti - Eilan

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Sopapilla

Croissants

Mango Smoothies

Crab Salad

Cornbread

Karaage

Lasagna

Mochi Ice Cream

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1536 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (635 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston