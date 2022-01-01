Lobster rolls in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve lobster rolls
Sea Island - Ingram
5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$19.99
Fresh, buttery Maine-style Lobster Roll served with choice of two sides. *while supplies last
Sea Island - I-10
10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$19.99
Fresh, buttery Maine-style Lobster Roll served with choice of two sides. *while supplies last
Sea Island - Bandera
11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$19.99
Fresh, buttery Maine-style Lobster Roll served with choice of two sides. *while supplies last
Sea Island - Rector
322 W Rector St, San Antonio
|Lobster Roll Ala Carte
|$16.99
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$19.99
Fresh, buttery Maine-style Lobster Roll served with choice of two sides. *while supplies last
Sea Island - South Park
2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$19.99
Fresh, buttery Maine-style Lobster Roll served with choice of two sides. *while supplies last
SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab - Stone Oak
700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio
|Lobster Roll
|$30.00
Large chunks of warm lobster with a lemon dill aioli; served on a buttered, split top bun, with a side of cajun fries
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab - Bandera
8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio
|Lobster Roll
|$30.00
Large chunks of warm lobster with a lemon dill aioli; served on a buttered, split top bun with a side of cajun fries