Lobsters in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve lobsters
Tong’s Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
|Lobster
|$18.00
(shrimp Tempura,,cream cheese,masago)Avocado and Lobster
Smashin Crab
21506 Wortham Oaks Blvd, San Antonio
|Lobster Roll
|$30.00
Lobster Sautéed in a butter sauce and drizzled with a lemon dill aioli, Served with Cajun fries and coleslaw
SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio
|Lobster Tchoupitoulas
|$65.00
Whole grilled lobster with clams, shrimp, lump crab meat and linguini topped with garlic butter and parmesan.
|Lobster Roll
|$30.00
Large chunks of warm lobster with a lemon dill aioli; served on a buttered, split top bun, with a side of cajun fries
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio
|Lobster Roll
|$30.00
Large chunks of warm lobster with a lemon dill aioli; served on a buttered, split top bun with a side of cajun fries
SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio
|Lobster Roll
|$30.00
Large chunks of warm lobster with a lemon dill aioli; served on a buttered, split top bun with a side of cajun fries
|Lobster Tchoupitoulas
|$65.00
Whole grilled lobster with clams, shrimp, lump crab meat and linguini topped with garlic butter and parmesan.
Smashin Crab - Commissary rebuilding
5826 Hawk Springs #2, San Antonio
|Lobster Mix - Each
|$12.82