Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Tong’s Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster$18.00
(shrimp Tempura,,cream cheese,masago)Avocado and Lobster
More about Tong’s Thai Restaurant
Item pic

 

Smashin Crab

21506 Wortham Oaks Blvd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$30.00
Lobster Sautéed in a butter sauce and drizzled with a lemon dill aioli, Served with Cajun fries and coleslaw
More about Smashin Crab
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio

Avg 4 (445 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Tchoupitoulas$65.00
Whole grilled lobster with clams, shrimp, lump crab meat and linguini topped with garlic butter and parmesan.
Lobster Roll$30.00
Large chunks of warm lobster with a lemon dill aioli; served on a buttered, split top bun, with a side of cajun fries
More about Smashin Crab
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (216 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$30.00
Large chunks of warm lobster with a lemon dill aioli; served on a buttered, split top bun with a side of cajun fries
More about Smashin Crab
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$30.00
Large chunks of warm lobster with a lemon dill aioli; served on a buttered, split top bun with a side of cajun fries
Lobster Tchoupitoulas$65.00
Whole grilled lobster with clams, shrimp, lump crab meat and linguini topped with garlic butter and parmesan.
More about Smashin Crab
Restaurant banner

 

Smashin Crab - Commissary rebuilding

5826 Hawk Springs #2, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Mix - Each$12.82
More about Smashin Crab - Commissary rebuilding
Restaurant banner

 

Smashin Crab

2722 W. Bitters Rd. Suite 113, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Mix - Each$12.54
Lobster Tail, 6-7oz-10lb/cs$313.29
More about Smashin Crab

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Steak Tacos

Chicken Katsu

Avocado Rolls

Strawberry Cheesecake

Mexican Burgers

Buffalo Wings

Cupcakes

Migas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston