Lox in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve lox
Candlelight Pourhouse
107 Kings Court, San Antonio
|Lox Platter
|$13.50
Smoked salmon served alongside a toasted bagel, cream cheese, and an arugula bed topped with tomatoes, red onions, and capers
Playland
400 E Houston St San Antonio TX, San Antonio
|Bagel & Nova Scotia Lox
|$14.00
Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Capers, Tomato
SANDWICHES
The Hayden
4025 Broadway, San Antonio
|SIDE OF LOX
|$6.99
|Bagels & Lox
|$16.99
Toasted Boss Bagels (Everything). Beet Cured Nova Lox. Cream Cheese. Red Onion. Radish. Cucumber. Tomato. Dill. Side of Capers.
|Nova Lox Salad
|$18.99
House Cured & Smoked Beet Cured Lox. Goat Cheese. Toasted Almonds. Green Beans. Roasted Tomatoes. Mustard Vinaigrette.
Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery
8403 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209, San Antonio
|Lox
|$11.00
From trips to Chicago as a kid, Grandpa Berts favorite breakfast was a bagel and Lox. To Honor him we have made this sando with Nova Lox, Capers, sliced Red Onion, Tomatoes and our House Lemon Dill Cream Cheese.