Lox in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants that serve lox

Candlelight Pourhouse

107 Kings Court, San Antonio

Lox Platter$13.50
Smoked salmon served alongside a toasted bagel, cream cheese, and an arugula bed topped with tomatoes, red onions, and capers
Playland

400 E Houston St San Antonio TX, San Antonio

Bagel & Nova Scotia Lox$14.00
Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Capers, Tomato
SANDWICHES

The Hayden

4025 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (275 reviews)
SIDE OF LOX$6.99
Bagels & Lox$16.99
Toasted Boss Bagels (Everything). Beet Cured Nova Lox. Cream Cheese. Red Onion. Radish. Cucumber. Tomato. Dill. Side of Capers.
Nova Lox Salad$18.99
House Cured & Smoked Beet Cured Lox. Goat Cheese. Toasted Almonds. Green Beans. Roasted Tomatoes. Mustard Vinaigrette.
Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery

8403 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209, San Antonio

Lox$11.00
From trips to Chicago as a kid, Grandpa Berts favorite breakfast was a bagel and Lox. To Honor him we have made this sando with Nova Lox, Capers, sliced Red Onion, Tomatoes and our House Lemon Dill Cream Cheese.
