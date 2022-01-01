Mac and cheese in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve mac and cheese
The St Anthony Hotel
300 E Travis Street, San Antonio
|Roasted Poblano Mac-N-Cheese 1lb
|$7.00
roasted chilies and elbow mac in a ooey gooey cheese sauce
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio
|Mac-N-Cheese
Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio
|Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Homemade Mac & cheese with peppered bacon, chives & MPB beer cheese.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
La Playa Mexican Cafe
502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen
|MAC & CHEESE
|$5.99
COVER 3 San Antonio
1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio
|MAC N CHEESE
|$5.00
|BRICK CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE
|$19.95
Classic Mac-N-Cheese, Crushed Red Pepper, Italian Spices, Brick Chicken, Crispy Pancetta
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Kids Mac N Cheese
|$5.75
|Mac N Cheese
|$1.75
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
909 Broadway, San Antonio
|Mac-N-Cheese
TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
|Brisket Mac and Cheese
|$9.00
Southerleigh - Haute South
5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
|Fried Mac and Cheese
|$10.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
136 E Grayson St, San Antonio
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Kids Mac N Cheese
|$5.75
|Mac N Cheese
|$1.75
PIZZA • BBQ
Two Bros. BBQ Market
12656 West Ave, San Antonio
|Mac and Cheese
Creamy home-style Mac and Cheese of your childhood dreams.
Smoke BBQ Restaurant
501 East Crockett, San Antonio
|Mac & Cheese (1 Quart / Feeds 8)
|$10.00
|Mac & Cheese (1 Pint / Feeds 4)
|$6.00
The Dooryard SA
4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108, San Antonio
|Barbacoa Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Toasted white bread, mac & cheese, spicy barbacoa. Served with Hot Cheetos
|Kids Mac and Cheese (12 and under)
|$4.00
Just your basic mac and cheese to keep them kiddos happy.
The Brass Tap
17619 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$2.50
BB's Tex-Orleans
5423 West Loop 1604, San Antonio
|Mac & Cheese - Quart
|$13.99
Pasta shell and creamy American cheese sauce.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY