Mac and cheese in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve mac and cheese

The St Anthony Hotel image

 

The St Anthony Hotel

300 E Travis Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Poblano Mac-N-Cheese 1lb$7.00
roasted chilies and elbow mac in a ooey gooey cheese sauce
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse

3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Mac-N-Cheese
Item pic

 

Mad Pecker Brewing Co.

6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Mac & Cheese$6.00
Homemade Mac & cheese with peppered bacon, chives & MPB beer cheese.
La Playa Mexican Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

La Playa Mexican Cafe

502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (2059 reviews)
Takeout
MAC & CHEESE$5.99
Consumer pic

 

COVER 3 San Antonio

1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MAC N CHEESE$5.00
BRICK CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE$19.95
Classic Mac-N-Cheese, Crushed Red Pepper, Italian Spices, Brick Chicken, Crispy Pancetta
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Mac N Cheese$5.75
Mac N Cheese$1.75
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse

909 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4 (576 reviews)
Takeout
Mac-N-Cheese
Sangria on the Burg image

TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sangria on the Burg

5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (1664 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$5.00
Brisket Mac and Cheese$9.00
Item pic

 

The Jerk Shack

10234 Highway 151 Suite 103, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac N Cheese (VF)
Mac & Cheese image

 

Southerleigh - Haute South

5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$7.00
Fried Mac and Cheese$10.00
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery

136 E Grayson St, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (4133 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese$8.00
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Mac N Cheese$5.75
Mac N Cheese$1.75
Mac and Cheese image

PIZZA • BBQ

Two Bros. BBQ Market

12656 West Ave, San Antonio

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Mac and Cheese
Creamy home-style Mac and Cheese of your childhood dreams.
Mac & Cheese (1 Pint / Feeds 4) image

 

Smoke BBQ Restaurant

501 East Crockett, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese (1 Quart / Feeds 8)$10.00
Mac & Cheese (1 Pint / Feeds 4)$6.00
Kids Mac and Cheese (12 and under) image

 

The Dooryard SA

4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Barbacoa Mac & Cheese$8.00
Toasted white bread, mac & cheese, spicy barbacoa. Served with Hot Cheetos
Kids Mac and Cheese (12 and under)$4.00
Just your basic mac and cheese to keep them kiddos happy.
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

17619 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Side Mac & Cheese$2.50
BB's Tex-Orleans image

 

BB's Tex-Orleans

5423 West Loop 1604, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese - Quart$13.99
Pasta shell and creamy American cheese sauce.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
