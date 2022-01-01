Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve mahi mahi

COVER 3 San Antonio

1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MAHI MAHI TACOS$17.95
Tortilla Crusted Mahi Mahi, Southwestern Slaw, Avocado, Flour Tortillas, Fresh Pico, Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette
More about COVER 3 San Antonio
Sea Island

5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mahi Mahi Tacos$11.99
Mahi Mahi Tacos Lunch$10.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
Mahi Mahi Tacos (Tuesday)$9.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island

10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mahi Mahi Tacos$11.99
Mahi Mahi Tacos Lunch$10.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
Mahi Mahi Tacos (Tuesday)$9.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island

11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mahi Mahi Tacos$11.99
Mahi Mahi Tacos Lunch$10.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
Mahi Mahi Tacos (Tuesday)$9.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island

322 W Rector St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mahi Mahi Tacos$11.99
Mahi Mahi Tacos Lunch$10.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
Mahi Mahi Tacos (Tuesday)$9.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
More about Sea Island
Tiago's Cabo Grille

17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mahi Mahi Skewers$14.90
Three Skewers of Ancho marinated wild-caught Mahi Mahi grilled to perfection. Served with coastal rice and grilled vegetables.
Baja Mahi Tacos$13.90
Grilled Mahi Mahi wrapped in a flour tortilla with zesty chipotle mayo, cabbage strips, cheese and mango salsa. Served with coastal rice and choice of beans.
More about Tiago's Cabo Grille
Sea Island

2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mahi Mahi Tacos$11.99
Mahi Mahi Tacos Lunch$10.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
Mahi Mahi Tacos (Tuesday)$9.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
More about Sea Island

