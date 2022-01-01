Mahi mahi in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about COVER 3 San Antonio
COVER 3 San Antonio
1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio
|MAHI MAHI TACOS
|$17.95
Tortilla Crusted Mahi Mahi, Southwestern Slaw, Avocado, Flour Tortillas, Fresh Pico, Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$11.99
|Mahi Mahi Tacos Lunch
|$10.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
|Mahi Mahi Tacos (Tuesday)
|$9.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$11.99
|Mahi Mahi Tacos Lunch
|$10.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
|Mahi Mahi Tacos (Tuesday)
|$9.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$11.99
|Mahi Mahi Tacos Lunch
|$10.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
|Mahi Mahi Tacos (Tuesday)
|$9.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
322 W Rector St, San Antonio
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$11.99
|Mahi Mahi Tacos Lunch
|$10.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
|Mahi Mahi Tacos (Tuesday)
|$9.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
More about Tiago's Cabo Grille
Tiago's Cabo Grille
17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio
|Mahi Mahi Skewers
|$14.90
Three Skewers of Ancho marinated wild-caught Mahi Mahi grilled to perfection. Served with coastal rice and grilled vegetables.
|Baja Mahi Tacos
|$13.90
Grilled Mahi Mahi wrapped in a flour tortilla with zesty chipotle mayo, cabbage strips, cheese and mango salsa. Served with coastal rice and choice of beans.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$11.99
|Mahi Mahi Tacos Lunch
|$10.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
|Mahi Mahi Tacos (Tuesday)
|$9.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.