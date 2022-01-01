Meatball subs in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve meatball subs
The Station Cafe
108 King William, San Antonio
|Meatball Sandwich
|$7.75
House Made Meatballs, Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce
WonderSlice
312 Pearl Parkway Building 6, Ste.6107, San Antonio
|Meatball Parm Sub
|$0.00
House-made meatball parmesan sub with tomato sauce, cheese blend, provolone, and fresh basil on a toasted 12 inch sesame hoagie roll. Whole could be enough for two!
Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104
18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104, San Antonio
|MEATBALL SANDWICH
|$10.49
Zio’s classic meatballs layered with creamy mozzarella cheese and savory tomato and creamy Alfredo sauce served on our toasted garlic butter ciabatta roll.