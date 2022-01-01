Mixed green salad in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve mixed green salad
Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio
|Balsamic Beet Mixed Greens Side Salad
|$6.25
|Balsamic Beet Mixed Greens Entree Salad
|$10.25
Mixed greens, roasted beets, cucumbers, tomatoes, v feta, balsamic dressing
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio
|Side Mixed Green Salad
|$4.00
Field Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red onion and shredded carrots
|Side Mixed Green Salad
|$4.00