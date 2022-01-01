Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mixed green salad in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve mixed green salad

Miss Chickpeas Cafétal image

 

Miss Chickpeas Cafétal

8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Balsamic Beet Mixed Greens Side Salad$6.25
Mixed greens, roasted beets, cucumbers, tomatoes, v feta, balsamic dressing
Balsamic Beet Mixed Greens Entree Salad$10.25
Mixed greens, roasted beets, cucumbers, tomatoes, v feta, balsamic dressing
More about Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

 

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Mixed Green Salad$4.00
Field Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red onion and shredded carrots
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

SOUPS

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (635 reviews)
Takeout
Side Mixed Green Salad$4.00
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Consumer pic

 

Tong’s Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mixed Green Salad$6.00
More about Tong’s Thai Restaurant

