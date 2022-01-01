Mochi ice cream in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve mochi ice cream
More about Sushi Zushi - Downtown
Sushi Zushi - Downtown
203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio
|Mochi Ice Cream
|$4.00
Mochi rice cakes filled with ice cream.
Choice of three: mango, green tea, red bean, strawberry, chocolate or vanilla.
More about Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio
|Mochi Ice Cream
|$4.00
More about Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
999 E Basse, San Antonio
|Mochi Ice Cream
|$4.00
