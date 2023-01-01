Mozzarella sticks in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
More about Revolucion Coffee + Juice
Revolucion Coffee + Juice
7959 Broadway #500, San Antonio
|Mozzarella Sticks (Gluten Free)
|$14.99
More about Nico's Pizzeria
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Nico's Pizzeria
25020 Blanco Rd, San Antonio
|Mozzarella Sticks & Marinara
|$8.00
Breaded & Fried Mozzarella
More about Green Vegetarian Cuisine - Quarry
Green Vegetarian Cuisine - Quarry
255 E Basse Rd, Suite 940, San Antonio
|Mozzarella sticks
|$6.99