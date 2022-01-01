Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Miss Chickpea's Cafetal

8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$4.50
Blueberry Muffin$4.50
More about Miss Chickpea's Cafetal
The St Anthony Hotel image

 

The St. Anthony Hotel

300 E Travis Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
6 Cornbread Muffins$7.00
jalapeno cheddar sweet cornbread nuffins
More about The St. Anthony Hotel
Item pic

COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center

2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (3652 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Regular Muffin$3.50
Our Blueberry Muffins are made from scratch. Fresh blueberries, sweet crumble topping and perfectly seasoned
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center image

SANDWICHES

Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center - 3920 Harry Wurzbach Road

3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (768 reviews)
Takeout
English Muffin Panino$5.29
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center - 3920 Harry Wurzbach Road
Consumer pic

 

WD Deli

3123 Broadway, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Muffin$3.75
More about WD Deli

