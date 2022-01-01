Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

 

Crawfish Cafe

12485 W Interstate 10, STE 108, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
New Zealand Mussels$8.99
Black Mussels$8.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
Item pic

 

Sari Sari Supper Club

10234 SH 151, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Manila Mussels$26.00
More about Sari Sari Supper Club
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Downtown

203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MUSSELS DYNAMITE$8.50
green mussels topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and green onions (5 pieces).
More about Sushi Zushi - Downtown
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak

18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MUSSELS DYNAMITE$8.50
green mussels topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and green onions (5 pieces).
More about Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights

999 E Basse, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MUSSELS DYNAMITE$8.50
green mussels topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and green onions (5 pieces).
More about Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
Pinch Boil House image

 

Pinch Boil House

5130 Broadway, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels
More about Pinch Boil House
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Colonnade

I-10 @ Wurzbach, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MUSSELS DYNAMITE$8.50
green mussels topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and green onions (5 pieces).
More about Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
Smashin Crab image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (216 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels$10.00
More about Smashin Crab
Smashin Crab image

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels$10.00
More about Smashin Crab
Consumer pic

 

Pesto Ristorante

5221 McCullough Ave, Olmos Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12 Pan Seared Mussels$17.00
Mussels in a white wine lemon butter sauce and fresh basil
More about Pesto Ristorante

