Nachos in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve nachos
SANDWICHES
Niki's Cafe Restaurant
6125 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio
|Super Nachos
|$11.69
Our homemade chips topped with your choice of meat, refried bean, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes served with a side sourcream and guacamole.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Nachos Compuestas
|$9.99
Orderup
999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights
|Brisket Nachos
|$14.00
Orderup hand-cut chips, slow-cooked brisket, BBQ sauce, queso, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico, jalapenos
|Original Nachos
|$8.00
Orderup hand-cut chips, black beans, queso, jalapeños
|Super Nachos
|$12.00
Orderup hand-cut chips, choice of chicken or beef, black beans, queso, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños
BBQ
Smoke Shack BBQ
3714 Broadway, San Antonio
|Brisket Nachos
|$11.50
Seasoned chips piled high with homemade queso and chopped brisket, and topped with fresh pico de gallo and guacamole.
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio
|Nachos Estilo Rosario's
|$8.95
Nachos topped with shredded chicken, monterey jack cheese and crema fresca
|Shrimp Nachos
|$13.25
Garlic shrimp topped with pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese & guacamole.
|Bean & Cheese Nachos
|$10.25
Bean and cheese nachos served with jalapenos
SEAFOOD • GRILL
La Playa Mexican Cafe
502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen
|NACHOS LA PLAYA
|$16.99
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Nachos de Carne HALF
|$8.99
Our nachos begin with crispy tostadas prepared fresh daily in our kitchen topped with refried beans and melted cheddar cheese and seasoned ground beef served with sliced jalapeños, guacamole and tomatoes
|Nachos de Frijoles
|$8.99
Our nachos begin with crispy tostadas prepared fresh daily in our kitchen topped with refried beans and melted cheddar cheese and served with sliced jalapeños on the side
|Nachos al Carbon HALF
|$9.99
Our nachos begin with crispy tostadas prepared fresh daily in our kitchen topped with refried beans and melted cheddar cheese and served with sliced jalapeños, guacamole and tomatoes. Choice of charbroiled chicken or beef fajitas
COVER 3 San Antonio
1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio
|GREEN CHILE BEEF NACHOS PILED HIGH
|$14.50
Fresh Pico, Black Beans, Guacamole
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cove
606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio
|Vegan Super Nachos
|$15.50
beans, vegan cheese, tomatoes and spinach, w/ avocado slices and jalapenos GF Choose tempeh or jackfruit
|Chicken Super Nachos
|$15.50
beans, cheese, shredded chicken, tomatoes and spinach, w/ our avocado sour cream dip and jalapenos GF
|Vegan Nachos
|$11.50
twelve homemade tortilla chips, covered in refried beans and our vegan cheese, with jalapenos and avocado slices
GF
RAMEN
Bakudan Ramen
17619 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio
|Spicy Tuna Poke Nachos
|$8.99
egg based nachos, spicy tuna sashimi chunks, white onion, serrano peppers, cilantro, green onion, and avocado (7)
PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
2922 Broadway, San Antonio
|Super nachos
|$11.95
refried beans,chili,cheddar,monterrey jack on a crispy tortilla,guacamole,jalapenos
|Bean and cheese nachos
|$8.95
refried beans,cheddar,on crispy tortilla,jalapenos
|1/2 Bean and Cheese Nachos
|$4.95
crispy rings
Cabo Bob's Burritos
847 NE Loop 410, San Antonio
|Pork Nachos
|$9.99
A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.
|Fish Nachos
|$10.99
A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.
|Steak Nachos
|$11.99
A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.
Tito's Restaurant
955 S Alamo St, San Antonio
|Bean & Cheese Nachos
|$8.29
|Fajita Nachos
|$11.99
|Nachos Supreme
|$9.29
Quarry Hofbrau & Beer Garden
7310 Jones Maltsberger Rd, San Antonio
|Brisket Nachos
|$15.99
brisket | charro beans | queso | lettuce | jalapeño |
pico de gallo | guacamole | sour cream | crisp tortilla
Martha's Mexican Grill
5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio
|Nachos Compuestos
|$6.99
|Fajita Nachos
|$11.79
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio
|1/2 Bean & Chz Nachos
|$3.59
|Bn/chz Nachos
|$8.00
|Fajita Nachos
|$13.59
Eight tostadas topped with refried beans and Monterey jack cheese and your choice of beef, chicken or beef FAJITAS. Served with jalapenos and guacamole on the side.
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio
|1/2 BEEF FAJ NACHOS
|$5.99
|Bean & Cheese Nachos
|$7.50
|Beef Fajita Nachos
|$10.50
TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio
|Full Chef's Nachos
|$14.00
Chef's choice protein on top of a bed of tostadas with queso, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and crema
|Brisket Nachos
|$15.00
Smoked Brisket over tostadas with queso, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema and a toreado
|1/2 Chef's Nachos
|$8.00
Chef's choice protein on top of a bed of tostadas with queso, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and crema
Tiago's Cabo Grille
17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio
|Bean & Cheese Nachos
|$12.90
Loaded with mixed cheese, roasted peppers and onions, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños. *GF
|Combo Nachos
|$14.90
Loaded with Mesquite Grilled Beef and Chicken Fajitas, mixed cheese, roasted peppers and onions, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños.
|Chicken Fajita Nachos
|$13.90
Loaded with Mesquite Grilled Chicken Fajitas, mixed cheese, roasted peppers and onions, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños. *GF
SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Burgerteca
403 Blue Star, Suite 105, San Antonio
|Big Tex Nachos
|$8.00
Corn chips, queso, crema, jalapeno & pickled red onion.
Chris Madrids
1900 Blanco Rd, San Antonio
|Bean Nachos
|$7.39
Homemade refried beans and melted cheddar cheese. (12 pcs per order)
|Half Bean Nachos
|$4.62
Homemade refried beans and melted cheddar cheese. (6 pcs per order)
|Half Macho Nachos
|$5.54
Picadillo,Homemade refried beans and cheddar cheese. (6 pcs per order)
El Taco Stone Oak
19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio
|Chicken Fajita Nachos
|$9.99
|Bean&Cheesse Nachos
|$8.49
Tycoon Flats
2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio
|HALF STACKED NACHOS
|$4.75
|HALF BEAN & QUESO NACHOS
|$4.50
|QUESO STACKED NACHOS
|$8.50
Tortilla chips covered with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, tomatoes & Flats Queso
Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
5800 Broadway St, San Antonio
|Kids Nachos Plate
|$7.95
4 count bean and cheese nachos, served with spanish rice and refried beans
|Bean/Cheese Nachos (8)
|$7.95
Served with guacamole and jalapeños
|Chicken Nachos (8) Entree
|$11.95
Served with guacamole and jalapeños
J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen
847 S General McMullen Dr, San Antonio
|Nachos
|$6.29
