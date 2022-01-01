Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Niki's Cafe Restaurant

6125 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio

Avg 3.7 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Super Nachos$11.69
Our homemade chips topped with your choice of meat, refried bean, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes served with a side sourcream and guacamole.
More about Niki's Cafe Restaurant
Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.9 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos Compuestas$9.99
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Specht's Texas image

 

Specht's Texas

112 W Specht Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PORK Nachos$11.95
More about Specht's Texas
Item pic

 

Orderup

999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Nachos$14.00
Orderup hand-cut chips, slow-cooked brisket, BBQ sauce, queso, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico, jalapenos
Original Nachos$8.00
Orderup hand-cut chips, black beans, queso, jalapeños
Super Nachos$12.00
Orderup hand-cut chips, choice of chicken or beef, black beans, queso, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños
More about Orderup
Smoke Shack image

BBQ

Smoke Shack BBQ

3714 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Nachos$11.50
Seasoned chips piled high with homemade queso and chopped brisket, and topped with fresh pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about Smoke Shack BBQ
Item pic

 

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos Estilo Rosario's$8.95
Nachos topped with shredded chicken, monterey jack cheese and crema fresca
Shrimp Nachos$13.25
Garlic shrimp topped with pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese & guacamole.
Bean & Cheese Nachos$10.25
Bean and cheese nachos served with jalapenos
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
La Playa Mexican Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

La Playa Mexican Cafe

502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (2059 reviews)
Takeout
NACHOS LA PLAYA$16.99
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio

8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos de Carne HALF$8.99
Our nachos begin with crispy tostadas prepared fresh daily in our kitchen topped with refried beans and melted cheddar cheese and seasoned ground beef served with sliced jalapeños, guacamole and tomatoes
Nachos de Frijoles$8.99
Our nachos begin with crispy tostadas prepared fresh daily in our kitchen topped with refried beans and melted cheddar cheese and served with sliced jalapeños on the side
Nachos al Carbon HALF$9.99
Our nachos begin with crispy tostadas prepared fresh daily in our kitchen topped with refried beans and melted cheddar cheese and served with sliced jalapeños, guacamole and tomatoes. Choice of charbroiled chicken or beef fajitas
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Consumer pic

 

COVER 3 San Antonio

1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GREEN CHILE BEEF NACHOS PILED HIGH$14.50
Fresh Pico, Black Beans, Guacamole
More about COVER 3 San Antonio
The Cove image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cove

606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (5564 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Super Nachos$15.50
beans, vegan cheese, tomatoes and spinach, w/ avocado slices and jalapenos GF Choose tempeh or jackfruit
Chicken Super Nachos$15.50
beans, cheese, shredded chicken, tomatoes and spinach, w/ our avocado sour cream dip and jalapenos GF
Vegan Nachos$11.50
twelve homemade tortilla chips, covered in refried beans and our vegan cheese, with jalapenos and avocado slices
GF
More about The Cove
Item pic

 

Crawfish Cafe

12485 W Interstate 10, STE 108, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oyster Nachos$8.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
Item pic

RAMEN

Bakudan Ramen

17619 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (2007 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Poke Nachos$8.99
egg based nachos, spicy tuna sashimi chunks, white onion, serrano peppers, cilantro, green onion, and avocado (7)
More about Bakudan Ramen
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar image

PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar

2922 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1366 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Super nachos$11.95
refried beans,chili,cheddar,monterrey jack on a crispy tortilla,guacamole,jalapenos
Bean and cheese nachos$8.95
refried beans,cheddar,on crispy tortilla,jalapenos
1/2 Bean and Cheese Nachos$4.95
crispy rings
More about Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

847 NE Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Nachos$9.99
A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.
Fish Nachos$10.99
A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.
Steak Nachos$11.99
A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Tito's Restaurant image

 

Tito's Restaurant

955 S Alamo St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bean & Cheese Nachos$8.29
Fajita Nachos$11.99
Nachos Supreme$9.29
More about Tito's Restaurant
The Shack image

 

The Shack

7431 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Nacho Cheese$1.29
More about The Shack
Banner pic

 

Quarry Hofbrau & Beer Garden

7310 Jones Maltsberger Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Nachos$15.99
brisket | charro beans | queso | lettuce | jalapeño |
pico de gallo | guacamole | sour cream | crisp tortilla
More about Quarry Hofbrau & Beer Garden
Martha's Mexican Grill image

 

Martha's Mexican Grill

5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos Compuestos$6.99
Fajita Nachos$11.79
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant

2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1/2 Bean & Chz Nachos$3.59
Bn/chz Nachos$8.00
Fajita Nachos$13.59
Eight tostadas topped with refried beans and Monterey jack cheese and your choice of beef, chicken or beef FAJITAS. Served with jalapenos and guacamole on the side.
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop image

 

Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop

1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1/2 BEEF FAJ NACHOS$5.99
Bean & Cheese Nachos$7.50
Beef Fajita Nachos$10.50
More about Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
Sangria on the Burg image

TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sangria on the Burg

5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (1664 reviews)
Takeout
Full Chef's Nachos$14.00
Chef's choice protein on top of a bed of tostadas with queso, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and crema
Brisket Nachos$15.00
Smoked Brisket over tostadas with queso, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema and a toreado
1/2 Chef's Nachos$8.00
Chef's choice protein on top of a bed of tostadas with queso, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and crema
More about Sangria on the Burg
Tiago's Cabo Grille image

 

Tiago's Cabo Grille

17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bean & Cheese Nachos$12.90
Loaded with mixed cheese, roasted peppers and onions, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños. *GF
Combo Nachos$14.90
Loaded with Mesquite Grilled Beef and Chicken Fajitas, mixed cheese, roasted peppers and onions, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños.
Chicken Fajita Nachos$13.90
Loaded with Mesquite Grilled Chicken Fajitas, mixed cheese, roasted peppers and onions, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños. *GF
More about Tiago's Cabo Grille
Big Tex Nachos image

SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Burgerteca

403 Blue Star, Suite 105, San Antonio

Avg 4.1 (625 reviews)
Takeout
Big Tex Nachos$8.00
Corn chips, queso, crema, jalapeno & pickled red onion.
More about Burgerteca
Chris Madrid's image

 

Chris Madrids

1900 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bean Nachos$7.39
Homemade refried beans and melted cheddar cheese. (12 pcs per order)
Half Bean Nachos$4.62
Homemade refried beans and melted cheddar cheese. (6 pcs per order)
Half Macho Nachos$5.54
Picadillo,Homemade refried beans and cheddar cheese. (6 pcs per order)
More about Chris Madrids
Main pic

 

El Taco Stone Oak

19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Nachos$9.99
Bean&Cheesse Nachos$8.49
More about El Taco Stone Oak
The Pigpen image

BBQ

The Pigpen

106 Pershing, San Antonio

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Nachos$11.55
More about The Pigpen
Item pic

 

Tycoon Flats

2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HALF STACKED NACHOS$4.75
HALF BEAN & QUESO NACHOS$4.50
QUESO STACKED NACHOS$8.50
Tortilla chips covered with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, tomatoes & Flats Queso
More about Tycoon Flats
Banner pic

 

Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

5800 Broadway St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Nachos Plate$7.95
4 count bean and cheese nachos, served with spanish rice and refried beans
Bean/Cheese Nachos (8)$7.95
Served with guacamole and jalapeños
Chicken Nachos (8) Entree$11.95
Served with guacamole and jalapeños
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen image

 

J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen

847 S General McMullen Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$6.29
More about J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen
Nacho Chips and Cheese Cup image

 

The Drive-In at

17000 Interstate 10, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho Chips and Cheese Cup$6.75
More about The Drive-In at

