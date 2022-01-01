Noodle soup in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Yum Thai Restaurant - 5511 NW Loop 1604, Suite 115
Yum Thai Restaurant - 5511 NW Loop 1604, Suite 115
5511 NW Loop 1604, Suite 115, San Antonio
|Thai Beef Noodle Soup (Gua Teuw)
|$11.99
More about Tong's Thai Restaurant
Tong's Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
|Won Ton Noodle Soup (LG only)
|$9.00
Won tons, bok choy, egg noodles, sliced red pork, and topped with green onions
|Noodle Soup
|$10.00
Thai style rice noodle soup with your choice of beef, meatball, or chicken comes with bean sprouts, mint, clinatro, lime, jalapenos on the side.
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center - 3920 Harry Wurzbach Road
SANDWICHES
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center - 3920 Harry Wurzbach Road
3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Cup of Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.29
Tender white meat chicken in a lightly seasoned broth with a variety of vegetables and rotini pasta.
|Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup
|$7.49
Tender white meat chicken in a lightly seasoned broth with a variety of vegetables and rotini pasta.