Noodle soup in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve noodle soup

Yum Thai Restaurant - 5511 NW Loop 1604, Suite 115

5511 NW Loop 1604, Suite 115, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Beef Noodle Soup (Gua Teuw)$11.99
More about Yum Thai Restaurant - 5511 NW Loop 1604, Suite 115
Tong's Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Won Ton Noodle Soup (LG only)$9.00
Won tons, bok choy, egg noodles, sliced red pork, and topped with green onions
Noodle Soup$10.00
Thai style rice noodle soup with your choice of beef, meatball, or chicken comes with bean sprouts, mint, clinatro, lime, jalapenos on the side.
More about Tong's Thai Restaurant
SANDWICHES

Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center - 3920 Harry Wurzbach Road

3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Cup of Chicken Noodle Soup$5.29
Tender white meat chicken in a lightly seasoned broth with a variety of vegetables and rotini pasta.
Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup$7.49
Tender white meat chicken in a lightly seasoned broth with a variety of vegetables and rotini pasta.
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center - 3920 Harry Wurzbach Road

