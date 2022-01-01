Octopus in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve octopus
More about Tong’s Thai Restaurant
Tong’s Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
|Tako (Octopus)
|$7.00
|Octopus Salad
|$7.00
Octopus ,Cucumber ,Ginger Dressing
More about Sushi Zushi - Downtown
Sushi Zushi - Downtown
203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio
|SPICY OCTOPUS ROLL
|$8.00
Spicy Mayo, kaiware sprouts and green onion rolled uramaki style topped with sesame seeds
|RAZOR OCTOPUS
|$13.00
Thinly sliced Octopus topped with cilantro, freshly sliced jalapenos and sriracha sauce finished with Japanese yuzu sauce.
|OCTOPUS SASHIMI
|$10.00
More about Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio
|SPICY OCTOPUS ROLL
|$8.00
Spicy Mayo, kaiware sprouts and green onion rolled uramaki style topped with sesame seeds
|OCTOPUS SASHIMI
|$10.00
|OCTOPUS (TAKO)
|$5.00
More about Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
999 E Basse, San Antonio
|SPICY OCTOPUS ROLL
|$8.00
Spicy Mayo, kaiware sprouts and green onion rolled uramaki style topped with sesame seeds
|RAZOR OCTOPUS
|$13.00
Thinly sliced Octopus topped with cilantro, freshly sliced jalapenos and sriracha sauce finished with Japanese yuzu sauce.
|OCTOPUS (TAKO)
|$5.00
More about Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
I-10 @ Wurzbach, San Antonio
|SPICY OCTOPUS ROLL
|$8.00
Spicy Mayo, kaiware sprouts and green onion rolled uramaki style topped with sesame seeds
|RAZOR OCTOPUS
|$13.00
Thinly sliced Octopus topped with cilantro, freshly sliced jalapenos and sriracha sauce finished with Japanese yuzu sauce.
|OCTOPUS (TAKO)
|$5.00
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio
|Tako (Octopus)