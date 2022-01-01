Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve pancakes

Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.9 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pancakes$1.99
Pancake Special$8.99
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Pancakes$1.99
More about Tommy's Restaurant
5ea89cf9-bf5b-4483-9f15-2365db178d00 image

COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe

2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (3652 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
.Mini Pancakes.$6.99
.Mini Pancakes.$6.99
.Original Pancakes.$9.99
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
Banner pic

 

Pharm Table

611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Berry Pancake Solo$7.00
Berry Pancakes with Golden Milk Asian Pear Chutney$13.00
Gluten free vegan pancakes with fresh berries, served Asian pear golden milk chutney
More about Pharm Table
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Hayden

4025 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (275 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Single Pancake - Maple Syrup$4.99
KIDS Pancake$7.99
Hayden Pancake Stack$12.99
3 Buttermilk Pancakes With a Touch of Whole Wheat Stewed Peach & Blueberry Compote. Vanilla Whipped Cream. Toasted Almonds.
More about The Hayden
Sangria on the Burg image

TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sangria on the Burg

5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (1664 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Pancake Tacos$18.00
Smoked pulled pork, scrambled eggs, house queso and jalapeño-pecan syrup
inside a pancake tortilla served with papa hash and refried black beans
More about Sangria on the Burg
Main pic

 

The Jerk Shack

10234 Highway 151 Suite 103, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peach Pancake Bread Pudding$8.00
Warm Peach Cobbler made with Pancake batter, Stewed peaches, topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, and a Rum caramel sauce.
More about The Jerk Shack
Main pic

 

El Taco Stone Oak

19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 Pancakes$3.99
More about El Taco Stone Oak
Restaurant banner

 

Tommy's Restaurant #7

938 Wurzbach Pkwy # 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pancake Special$8.99
Pancakes$1.99
Pancake each$1.99
More about Tommy's Restaurant #7

