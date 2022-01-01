Pancakes in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve pancakes
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Pancakes
|$1.99
|Pancake Special
|$8.99
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio
|Pancakes
|$1.99
COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio
|.Mini Pancakes.
|$6.99
|.Original Pancakes.
|$9.99
Pharm Table
611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio
|Berry Pancake Solo
|$7.00
|Berry Pancakes with Golden Milk Asian Pear Chutney
|$13.00
Gluten free vegan pancakes with fresh berries, served Asian pear golden milk chutney
SANDWICHES
The Hayden
4025 Broadway, San Antonio
|Single Pancake - Maple Syrup
|$4.99
|KIDS Pancake
|$7.99
|Hayden Pancake Stack
|$12.99
3 Buttermilk Pancakes With a Touch of Whole Wheat Stewed Peach & Blueberry Compote. Vanilla Whipped Cream. Toasted Almonds.
TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio
|Pork Pancake Tacos
|$18.00
Smoked pulled pork, scrambled eggs, house queso and jalapeño-pecan syrup
inside a pancake tortilla served with papa hash and refried black beans
The Jerk Shack
10234 Highway 151 Suite 103, San Antonio
|Peach Pancake Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Warm Peach Cobbler made with Pancake batter, Stewed peaches, topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, and a Rum caramel sauce.
El Taco Stone Oak
19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio
|2 Pancakes
|$3.99