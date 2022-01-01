Papaya salad in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve papaya salad
More about Yum Thai Restaurant - 5511 NW Loop 1604, Suite 115
Yum Thai Restaurant - 5511 NW Loop 1604, Suite 115
5511 NW Loop 1604, Suite 115, San Antonio
|Papaya Salad (Som Tum)
|$7.99
More about Tong's Thai Restaurant
Tong's Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
|Papaya Salad (Thai style)
|$10.99
Shredded green papaya mixed with garlic, chili, tomatoes, dried shrimp and ground peanuts in lime juice.
|Papaya Salad (Lao style)
|$10.99
Shredded green papaya mixed with garlic, chili, tomatoes, dried shrimp and salty crab in lime juice.