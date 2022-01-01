Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Papaya salad in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve papaya salad

Yum Thai Restaurant - 5511 NW Loop 1604, Suite 115

5511 NW Loop 1604, Suite 115, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Papaya Salad (Som Tum)$7.99
More about Yum Thai Restaurant - 5511 NW Loop 1604, Suite 115
Item pic

 

Tong's Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Papaya Salad (Thai style)$10.99
Shredded green papaya mixed with garlic, chili, tomatoes, dried shrimp and ground peanuts in lime juice.
Papaya Salad (Lao style)$10.99
Shredded green papaya mixed with garlic, chili, tomatoes, dried shrimp and salty crab in lime juice.
More about Tong's Thai Restaurant
Botika image

SUSHI

Botika

303 Pearl Pkwy #111, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (2703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Papaya Salad$11.00
More about Botika

