Pasta salad in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve pasta salad

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

 

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Mediterranean Pasta Salad$4.50
Garden rotini, feta cheese, tomato, bell peppers, kalamata olives. Tossed in our Mediterranean Dressing
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

SOUPS

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (635 reviews)
Takeout
Side Mediterranean Pasta Salad$4.50
Mediterranean Pasta Salad & Grilled Chicken$13.00
Tricolore pasta tossed in our Mediterranean dressing, feta cheese, bell pepper, tomato and kalamata olives. Served with a side of fresh fruit.
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pico Pasta Salad$9.75
Romaine lettuce, rotini pasta with black beans & corn, Cotija cheese, Pico de Gallo, tomato vinaigrette & red corn tortilla chips
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center

3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Pesto Pasta Salad$4.29
Corkscrew pasta, basil-pesto mayo, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese.
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pico Pasta Salad$9.75
Romaine lettuce, rotini pasta with black beans & corn, Cotija cheese, Pico de Gallo, tomato vinaigrette & red corn tortilla chips
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

