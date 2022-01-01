Pasta salad in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve pasta salad
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio
|Side Mediterranean Pasta Salad
|$4.50
Garden rotini, feta cheese, tomato, bell peppers, kalamata olives. Tossed in our Mediterranean Dressing
SOUPS
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio
|Side Mediterranean Pasta Salad
|$4.50
|Mediterranean Pasta Salad & Grilled Chicken
|$13.00
Tricolore pasta tossed in our Mediterranean dressing, feta cheese, bell pepper, tomato and kalamata olives. Served with a side of fresh fruit.
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Pico Pasta Salad
|$9.75
Romaine lettuce, rotini pasta with black beans & corn, Cotija cheese, Pico de Gallo, tomato vinaigrette & red corn tortilla chips
SANDWICHES
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Pesto Pasta Salad
|$4.29
Corkscrew pasta, basil-pesto mayo, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese.