Pastrami sandwiches in
San Antonio
/
San Antonio
/
Pastrami Sandwiches
San Antonio restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches
SANDWICHES
The Hayden
4025 Broadway, San Antonio
Avg 4.3
(275 reviews)
pastrami and swiss sandwich brunch
$19.99
More about The Hayden
Bird Bakery - San Antonio - 5912 BROADWAY STREET
5912 BROADWAY STREET, San Antonio
No reviews yet
Pastrami Sandwich
$12.75
More about Bird Bakery - San Antonio - 5912 BROADWAY STREET
