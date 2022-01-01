Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve patty melts

Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar image

PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar

2922 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1366 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Patty Melt$10.35
ground chuck patty,cheddar on toasted rye with fries
More about Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
Item pic

 

Elsewhere Kitchen

103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$14.00
Grilled onions, garlic aioli, swiss and provolone
More about Elsewhere Kitchen
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Camp Outpost Co.

1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Patty Melt$13.95
certified angus beef, white cheddar, caramelized onions, camp sauce, sliced brioche, camp fries
More about Camp Outpost Co.
Banner pic

 

Tycoon Flats

2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FLATS PATTY MELT$13.85
1/2 lb burger with Swiss & grilled onions between two slices of marbled rye
More about Tycoon Flats

