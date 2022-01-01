Patty melts in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve patty melts
PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
2922 Broadway, San Antonio
|Patty Melt
|$10.35
ground chuck patty,cheddar on toasted rye with fries
Elsewhere Kitchen
103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio
|Patty Melt
|$14.00
Grilled onions, garlic aioli, swiss and provolone
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Camp Outpost Co.
1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio
|Classic Patty Melt
|$13.95
certified angus beef, white cheddar, caramelized onions, camp sauce, sliced brioche, camp fries