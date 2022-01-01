Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pecan pies in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve pecan pies

Southerleigh - Haute South image

 

Southerleigh - Haute South

5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Pie$7.00
More about Southerleigh - Haute South
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio

Avg 4 (445 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Pie A La Mode$5.00
A Southern US specialty, our mini pecan pie includes a filling made of eggs, butter and sugar
More about Smashin Crab
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Pie A La Mode$5.00
A Southern US specialty, our mini pecan pie includes a filling made of eggs, butter and sugar
More about Smashin Crab
Restaurant banner

 

Smashin Crab

2722 W. Bitters Rd. Suite 113, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Pie-Each$0.87
More about Smashin Crab

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Bubble Tea

Lentil Soup

Garlic Parmesan

Hummus

Garden Salad

Squid

Thai Salad

Carrot Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston