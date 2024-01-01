Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pepperoni rolls in
San Antonio
/
San Antonio
/
Pepperoni Rolls
San Antonio restaurants that serve pepperoni rolls
YOLO SLICE
4502 MEDICAL DR, SAN ANTONIO
No reviews yet
PEPPERONI ROLLS
$5.00
3 Pepperoni Rolls (mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni)
More about YOLO SLICE
La Cantera
15900 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio
No reviews yet
Pepperoni Roll
$11.00
A delicious layer of pepperoni and mozzarella baked in soft dough
More about La Cantera
