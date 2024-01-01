Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pepperoni rolls in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve pepperoni rolls

Consumer pic

 

YOLO SLICE

4502 MEDICAL DR, SAN ANTONIO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PEPPERONI ROLLS$5.00
3 Pepperoni Rolls (mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni)
More about YOLO SLICE
Item pic

 

La Cantera

15900 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pepperoni Roll$11.00
A delicious layer of pepperoni and mozzarella baked in soft dough
More about La Cantera

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Fried Ice Cream

Mediterranean Salad

Naan

Antipasto Salad

Turkey Clubs

Chicago Dogs

Sopapilla

Banana Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

King William

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1209 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1976 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (228 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston