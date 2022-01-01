Philly cheesesteaks in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Sweet Paris
15900 La Cantera pkw Suite 19160, San Antonio
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.95
ribeye steak, steakhouse provolone sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, & bell peppers
SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag SA
11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$7.99
Grilled - Philly Beef, Sautéed Onions, Bell Peppers, Provolone on a 6 inch sub roll
The Shack
7431 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio
|Philly cheesesteak
|$10.49
Sirlion steak served with grilled onion, mushroom bellpepper, mayo and CHeese
Elsewhere Kitchen
103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.00
7 oz of shaved rib eye with onions, mushrooms, peppers, cheese sauce and chipotle mayo