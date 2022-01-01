Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

 

Sweet Paris

15900 La Cantera pkw Suite 19160, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak$11.95
ribeye steak, steakhouse provolone sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, & bell peppers
More about Sweet Paris
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK image

SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag SA

11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$7.99
Grilled - Philly Beef, Sautéed Onions, Bell Peppers, Provolone on a 6 inch sub roll
More about The Brown Bag SA
The Shack image

 

The Shack

7431 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly cheesesteak$10.49
Sirlion steak served with grilled onion, mushroom bellpepper, mayo and CHeese
More about The Shack
Item pic

 

Elsewhere Kitchen

103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
7 oz of shaved rib eye with onions, mushrooms, peppers, cheese sauce and chipotle mayo
More about Elsewhere Kitchen
Item pic

 

Tycoon Flats

2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
THE PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SANDWICH$15.85
Chopped Ribeye Steak, Grilled Red & Green Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions, White Cheddar Cheese served on a sour dough hoagie
More about Tycoon Flats

