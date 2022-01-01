Pies in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve pies
Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio
|GF Oatmeal Cream Pie
|$5.00
BBQ
Smoke Shack BBQ
3714 Broadway, San Antonio
|Frito Pie
|$6.00
Fritos topped with brisket, pinto beans, cheddar cheese and our house made BBQ sauce.
Playland
400 E Houston St San Antonio TX, San Antonio
|9" Pizza Pie
|$11.00
Fresh Mozz, Semi-Dry Mozz, Red Sauce, Pecorino
|Pizza Pie
|$14.00
semi dried mozzarella, red sauce, pecorino, oregano
|14" Pizza Pie
|$13.00
(Available After 11am) Fresh Mozz, Semi-Dry Mozz, Red Sauce, Pecorino
SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag SA
11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$4.00
|Buttermilk Pie
|$4.00
Revolución Downtown SA
300 E. Houston St.,, San Antonio
|Raw Pie Slice
|$6.50
SANDWICHES
The Hayden
4025 Broadway, San Antonio
|key lime pie
|$8.99
|CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE
|$8.99
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.99
COVER 3 San Antonio
1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio
|KEY LIME PIE
|$9.00
Sea Island
5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio
|Whole Key Lime Pie
|$14.99
|Key Lime Pie Slice
|$2.99
Sea Island
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Frito Pie
|$7.00
Frito corn chips topped with EZ'S South Texas Chili, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Sea Island
PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
2922 Broadway, San Antonio
|Banana split pie
|$4.95
Sea Island
The Shack
7431 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio
|Frito Pie
|$5.99
Fritos topped with homemade chili and nacho cheese
|Hot Cheeto Pie
|$5.99
Hot cheetos topped with homemade chili and nacho cheese.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Esquire Tavern
155 E Commerce St, San Antonio
|Fried Apple Pie
|$9.00
The Station Cafe
108 King William, San Antonio
|Coconut Cream Pie
|$5.00
Original Recipe
|Boston Cream Pie
|$5.00
Vanilla Cake with a custard layer and chocolate poured over the top.
Sea Island
Southerleigh - Haute South
5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio
|Apple Pie
|$7.00
|Pecan Pie
|$7.00
|HH Beef Pies
|$5.00
Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim
5846 Worth Parkway, San Antonio
|Raw Pie Slice
|$6.50
SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio
|Pecan Pie A La Mode
|$5.00
A Southern US specialty, our mini pecan pie includes a filling made of eggs, butter and sugar
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Frito Pie
|$7.00
Frito corn chips topped with EZ'S South Texas Chili, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
PIZZA • BBQ
Two Bros. BBQ Market
12656 West Ave, San Antonio
|Chopped Beef Frito Pie
|$9.00
Topped with Sour Cream, Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, and drizzeled with our homemade Shiner Molasses BBQ sauce.
*Gluten Free Item
|Deep Fried Strawberry Pies
|$5.00
Handheld strawberry pie, deep fried and coated in sugar. Yes, it’s as good as it sounds.
PIZZA
Playland Pizza
400 E Houston St, San Antonio
|Pizza Pie
|$17.00
red sauce, mozzarella, basil, pecorino, olive oil,
|White Pie
|$20.00
ricotta cream, mozzarella, provolone, sausage, kale, pecorino, calabrian honey (NO MODIFICATIONS)
SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio
|Pecan Pie A La Mode
|$5.00
A Southern US specialty, our mini pecan pie includes a filling made of eggs, butter and sugar