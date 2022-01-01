Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve pies

Miss Chickpeas Cafétal image

 

Miss Chickpeas Cafétal

8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Oatmeal Cream Pie$5.00
More about Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
Smoke Shack image

BBQ

Smoke Shack BBQ

3714 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Frito Pie$6.00
Fritos topped with brisket, pinto beans, cheddar cheese and our house made BBQ sauce.
More about Smoke Shack BBQ
Item pic

 

Playland

400 E Houston St San Antonio TX, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
9" Pizza Pie$11.00
Fresh Mozz, Semi-Dry Mozz, Red Sauce, Pecorino
Pizza Pie$14.00
semi dried mozzarella, red sauce, pecorino, oregano
14" Pizza Pie$13.00
(Available After 11am) Fresh Mozz, Semi-Dry Mozz, Red Sauce, Pecorino
More about Playland
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag SA

11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Pie$4.00
Buttermilk Pie$4.00
More about The Brown Bag SA
Item pic

 

Revolución Downtown SA

300 E. Houston St.,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raw Pie Slice$6.50
More about Revolución Downtown SA
The Hayden image

SANDWICHES

The Hayden

4025 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (275 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
key lime pie$8.99
CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE$8.99
Key Lime Pie$8.99
More about The Hayden
Consumer pic

 

COVER 3 San Antonio

1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KEY LIME PIE$9.00
More about COVER 3 San Antonio
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Whole Key Lime Pie$14.99
Key Lime Pie Slice$2.99
More about Sea Island
Sea Island Shrimp House - I-10 W image

 

Sea Island

10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Whole Key Lime Pie$14.99
Key Lime Pie Slice$2.99
More about Sea Island
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Frito Pie$7.00
Frito corn chips topped with EZ'S South Texas Chili, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Whole Key Lime Pie$14.99
Key Lime Pie Slice$2.99
More about Sea Island
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar image

PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar

2922 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1366 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Banana split pie$4.95
More about Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

322 W Rector St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Whole Key Lime Pie$14.99
Key Lime Pie Slice$2.99
More about Sea Island
The Shack image

 

The Shack

7431 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Frito Pie$5.99
Fritos topped with homemade chili and nacho cheese
Hot Cheeto Pie$5.99
Hot cheetos topped with homemade chili and nacho cheese.
More about The Shack
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Esquire Tavern

155 E Commerce St, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (4165 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Apple Pie$9.00
More about The Esquire Tavern
Item pic

 

The Station Cafe

108 King William, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coconut Cream Pie$5.00
Original Recipe
Boston Cream Pie$5.00
Vanilla Cake with a custard layer and chocolate poured over the top.
More about The Station Cafe
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Whole Key Lime Pie$14.99
Key Lime Pie Slice$2.99
More about Sea Island
Southerleigh - Haute South image

 

Southerleigh - Haute South

5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie$7.00
Pecan Pie$7.00
HH Beef Pies$5.00
More about Southerleigh - Haute South
Item pic

 

Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim

5846 Worth Parkway, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Raw Pie Slice$6.50
More about Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio

Avg 4 (445 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Pie A La Mode$5.00
A Southern US specialty, our mini pecan pie includes a filling made of eggs, butter and sugar
More about Smashin Crab
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Frito Pie$7.00
Frito corn chips topped with EZ'S South Texas Chili, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • BBQ

Two Bros. BBQ Market

12656 West Ave, San Antonio

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Chopped Beef Frito Pie$9.00
Topped with Sour Cream, Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, and drizzeled with our homemade Shiner Molasses BBQ sauce.
*Gluten Free Item
Deep Fried Strawberry Pies$5.00
Handheld strawberry pie, deep fried and coated in sugar. Yes, it’s as good as it sounds.
More about Two Bros. BBQ Market
Item pic

 

Revolución Broadway

7959 Broadway #500, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raw Pie Slice$6.50
More about Revolución Broadway
Playland Pizza image

PIZZA

Playland Pizza

400 E Houston St, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (835 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pizza Pie$17.00
red sauce, mozzarella, basil, pecorino, olive oil,
White Pie$20.00
ricotta cream, mozzarella, provolone, sausage, kale, pecorino, calabrian honey (NO MODIFICATIONS)
More about Playland Pizza
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Pie A La Mode$5.00
A Southern US specialty, our mini pecan pie includes a filling made of eggs, butter and sugar
More about Smashin Crab
Restaurant banner

 

Smashin Crab

2722 W. Bitters Rd. Suite 113, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Pie-Each$0.87
More about Smashin Crab

