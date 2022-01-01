Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pizza rolls in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve pizza rolls

Item pic

 

Mattenga's Pizza SeaWorld

10222 W Military Dr, Suite 111, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MAY the 4th PIZZA ROLLS$4.00
4 Pockets of goodness filled
with Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni for ONLY $4.00!!
Pizza Rolls$5.99
4 Pockets of goodness filled
with Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni.
More about Mattenga's Pizza SeaWorld
Item pic

 

Mattenga’s Pizza Callaghan RD.

7863 Callaghan Rd Suite 208, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pizza Rolls$5.99
4 Pockets of goodness filled
with Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni.
More about Mattenga’s Pizza Callaghan RD.
Pizza Rolls image

 

Mattenga's Pizzeria

17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pizza Rolls$5.99
4 Pockets of goodness filled
with Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni.
MAY the 4th PIZZA ROLLS$4.00
4 Pockets of goodness filled
with Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni for ONLY $4!!
More about Mattenga's Pizzeria

