Po boy in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve po boy

Smashin Crab image

 

Smashin Crab

3523 General Hudnell Drive, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po'Boy$12.00
More about Smashin Crab
8e9dbb7d-92a0-4503-a95b-732e9d01d749 image

 

Southerleigh - Haute South

5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Po-Boy$19.00
Remoulade, Half Sour Pickle
More about Southerleigh - Haute South
de270c3e-bf1c-456b-81fe-b082d702d184 image

 

Smashin Crab

21506 Wortham Oaks Blvd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po' Boy$12.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll
Catfish Po' Boy$13.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll
More about Smashin Crab
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio

Avg 4 (445 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Catfish Po'Boy$13.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll
Combo Po'Boy$14.00
Choose 2: Shrimp, Catfish Strips, Chicken, Cod
Shrimp Po'Boy$12.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll
More about Smashin Crab
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (216 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Catfish Po'Boy$13.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll
Shrimp Po'Boy$12.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll
Combo Po'Boy$14.00
Choose 2: Shrimp, Catfish Strips, Chicken, Cod
More about Smashin Crab
Shrimp Po'Boy image

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po'Boy$12.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll.
Combo Po'Boy$14.00
(Choose 2: Shrimp, Catfish Strips, Chicken, Cod)
Catfish Po'Boy$13.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll.
More about Smashin Crab
Consumer pic

 

Ain't Cha Mama's

2534 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Po Boy Wrap$8.99
Served with Fish, Lettuce, Cheese, tomatoes and Creole Sauce on a 10" Tortilla
More about Ain't Cha Mama's

