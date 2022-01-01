Po boy in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve po boy
More about Southerleigh - Haute South
Southerleigh - Haute South
5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio
|Shrimp Po-Boy
|$19.00
Remoulade, Half Sour Pickle
More about Smashin Crab
Smashin Crab
21506 Wortham Oaks Blvd, San Antonio
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$12.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll
|Catfish Po' Boy
|$13.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll
More about Smashin Crab
SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio
|Catfish Po'Boy
|$13.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll
|Combo Po'Boy
|$14.00
Choose 2: Shrimp, Catfish Strips, Chicken, Cod
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$12.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll
More about Smashin Crab
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio
|Catfish Po'Boy
|$13.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$12.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll
|Combo Po'Boy
|$14.00
Choose 2: Shrimp, Catfish Strips, Chicken, Cod
More about Smashin Crab
SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$12.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll.
|Combo Po'Boy
|$14.00
(Choose 2: Shrimp, Catfish Strips, Chicken, Cod)
|Catfish Po'Boy
|$13.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll.