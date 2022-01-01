Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve pork belly

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar image

 

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar

2895 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GARLICKY PORK BELLY 蒜泥白肉$11.75
cucumber, garlic, scallions, tamari, chili oil, sesame oil, Chinkiang vinegar
More about DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

 

Shifu Noodle

3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Twice Cooked Pork Belly 回锅肉$10.99
Pork Belly, bell pepper, garlic leek, ginger, garlic, Jalapeno, chili broad bean paste, fermented black beans, MILD spicy, serve with steamed white rice
More about Shifu Noodle
Item pic

RAMEN

Bakudan Ramen

17619 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (2007 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Pork Belly$8.99
topped with pepper smash
More about Bakudan Ramen
Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant image

 

Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant

5752 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Pork Belly
More about Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant
Sangria on the Burg image

TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sangria on the Burg

5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (1664 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly$4.00
Pepita jalapeno salsa, mango pico de gallo and cotija cheese
Pork Belly Taco$4.00
smoked pork belly, cabbage slaw, poblano aioli and roasted bell peppers
Pork Belly$11.00
Grilled pork belly with mango pico de gallo, pepita jalapeno salsa and cotija cheese
More about Sangria on the Burg

