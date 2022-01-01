Pork belly in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve pork belly
DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
2895 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio
|GARLICKY PORK BELLY 蒜泥白肉
|$11.75
cucumber, garlic, scallions, tamari, chili oil, sesame oil, Chinkiang vinegar
Shifu Noodle
3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio
|Twice Cooked Pork Belly 回锅肉
|$10.99
Pork Belly, bell pepper, garlic leek, ginger, garlic, Jalapeno, chili broad bean paste, fermented black beans, MILD spicy, serve with steamed white rice
RAMEN
Bakudan Ramen
17619 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio
|Spicy Pork Belly
|$8.99
topped with pepper smash
Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant
5752 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Grilled Pork Belly
TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio
|Pork Belly
|$4.00
Pepita jalapeno salsa, mango pico de gallo and cotija cheese
|Pork Belly Taco
|$4.00
smoked pork belly, cabbage slaw, poblano aioli and roasted bell peppers
|Pork Belly
|$11.00
Grilled pork belly with mango pico de gallo, pepita jalapeno salsa and cotija cheese