Pork chops in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve pork chops
More about Tommy's Restaurant
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio
|Pork Chop Taco
|$3.29
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio
|Pork Chop & Eggs
|$9.99
More about The Hayden
SANDWICHES
The Hayden
4025 Broadway, San Antonio
|Pork Chop Schnitzel
|$19.99
12oz Loin Chop. Pounded & Crispy. Sauerkraut. Potato Salad. Deli Mustard Dip. Grilled Lemon.
More about Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
2922 Broadway, San Antonio
|Grilled pork chops homestyle
|$12.95
2grilled chops, mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy
|Fried pork chops homestyle
|$12.95
2 fried chops, mashed potatoes, green beans, gray
|1 fried,1 grilled pork chop homestyle
|$12.95
1 fried, 1 grilled chop, mashed potatoes, green beans,gravy
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
Martha's Mexican Grill
5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio
|Pork Chops
|$12.99
More about Southerleigh - Haute South
Southerleigh - Haute South
5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio
|Smothered Pork Chops
|$23.00