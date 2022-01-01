Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork ribs in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve pork ribs

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar image

 

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar

2895 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TANGY SESAME PORK RIBS 糖醋排骨$10.00
ginger, garlic, Chinkiang vinegar
More about DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse

3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
SMOKED Pork Rib Plate$14.49
3 FALL OFF THE BONE medium pork spareribs.
Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS
Pork Rib Rack$29.99
FALL OFF THE BONE!
One cut up rack of MOIST medium pork spare ribs.
Serves 4-6 people.
Comes with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
Pork Rib Rack$29.99
More about Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
Item pic

 

Shifu Noodle

3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cumin Pork Ribs 孜然排骨$12.99
Pork ribs, jalapeno, bell pepper, onions, cumin, chili oil, chili powder, MEDIUM spicy, serve with steamed white rice
More about Shifu Noodle
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse

909 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4 (576 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Rib Rack$29.99
Pork Rib$3.00
One Pork Rib
Pork Rib Plate$14.49
3 FALL OFF THE BONE medium pork spareribs.
Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS
More about Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse

