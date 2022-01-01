Pork ribs in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve pork ribs
DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
2895 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio
|TANGY SESAME PORK RIBS 糖醋排骨
|$10.00
ginger, garlic, Chinkiang vinegar
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio
|SMOKED Pork Rib Plate
|$14.49
3 FALL OFF THE BONE medium pork spareribs.
Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS
|Pork Rib Rack
|$29.99
FALL OFF THE BONE!
One cut up rack of MOIST medium pork spare ribs.
Serves 4-6 people.
Comes with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
|Pork Rib Rack
|$29.99
Shifu Noodle
3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio
|Cumin Pork Ribs 孜然排骨
|$12.99
Pork ribs, jalapeno, bell pepper, onions, cumin, chili oil, chili powder, MEDIUM spicy, serve with steamed white rice
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
909 Broadway, San Antonio
|Pork Rib Rack
|$29.99
|Pork Rib
|$3.00
One Pork Rib
|Pork Rib Plate
|$14.49
3 FALL OFF THE BONE medium pork spareribs.
Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS