Pretzels in San Antonio

Mad Pecker Brewing Co. image

 

Mad Pecker Brewing Co.

6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Brewhouse Pretzel$8.00
More about Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
The Hayden image

SANDWICHES

The Hayden

4025 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (275 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Big A$$ Pretzel$6.00
More about The Hayden
Consumer pic

 

COVER 3 San Antonio

1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GIANT PRETZEL$12.95
White Queso, Mustard
More about COVER 3 San Antonio
Item pic

 

Mattenga's Pizza

10222 W Military Dr, Suite 111, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzels and Beer Cheese Dip$5.99
Our warm, soft pretzels are the perfect dippers for our tangy, rich beer cheese sauce.
More about Mattenga's Pizza
Bunz image

 

Bunz

122 east houston street, san antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Nutella$6.50
More about Bunz
Item pic

 

Elsewhere Kitchen

103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Soft Pretzels$10.00
Soft and golden brown, three to an order, your choice of cheese sauce or spicy mustard.
More about Elsewhere Kitchen
Pretzels and Beer Cheese Dip image

 

Mattenga's Pizzeria

17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzels and Beer Cheese Dip$5.99
Our warm, soft pretzels are the perfect dippers for our tangy, rich beer cheese sauce.
More about Mattenga's Pizzeria
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery

136 E Grayson St, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (4133 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wood Fired Pretzel$12.00
Southerleigh Gold Beer Cheese, Sweet Pickle Mustard.
More about Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
Schilo's Deli image

 

Schilo's Deli

424 E Commerce St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzels$8.50
2 Large Baked pretzels with our hot mustard
More about Schilo's Deli
Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel image

 

The Drive-In at

17000 Interstate 10, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel$6.75
More about The Drive-In at
Giant Pretzel image

 

The Dooryard SA

4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Giant Pretzel$6.00
Served with spicy mustard. Add queso for $1.00
More about The Dooryard SA
Pretzels image

 

The Brass Tap

17619 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

