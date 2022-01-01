Pretzels in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve pretzels
Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio
|Brewhouse Pretzel
|$8.00
COVER 3 San Antonio
1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio
|GIANT PRETZEL
|$12.95
White Queso, Mustard
Mattenga's Pizza
10222 W Military Dr, Suite 111, San Antonio
|Pretzels and Beer Cheese Dip
|$5.99
Our warm, soft pretzels are the perfect dippers for our tangy, rich beer cheese sauce.
Elsewhere Kitchen
103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio
|Soft Pretzels
|$10.00
Soft and golden brown, three to an order, your choice of cheese sauce or spicy mustard.
Mattenga's Pizzeria
17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio
|Pretzels and Beer Cheese Dip
|$5.99
Our warm, soft pretzels are the perfect dippers for our tangy, rich beer cheese sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
136 E Grayson St, San Antonio
|Wood Fired Pretzel
|$12.00
Southerleigh Gold Beer Cheese, Sweet Pickle Mustard.
Schilo's Deli
424 E Commerce St, San Antonio
|Pretzels
|$8.50
2 Large Baked pretzels with our hot mustard
The Drive-In at
17000 Interstate 10, San Antonio
|Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel
|$6.75
The Dooryard SA
4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108, San Antonio
|Giant Pretzel
|$6.00
Served with spicy mustard. Add queso for $1.00
The Brass Tap
17619 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio
|Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)