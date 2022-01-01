Pudding in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve pudding
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio
|Warm Cajeta Bread Pudding
|$8.95
COVER 3 San Antonio
1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio
|PEACH PUDDING CAKE
|$9.00
Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge
17631 La Cantera Pkwy, suite 105 RIM, San Antonio
|Rice Pudding
|$9.00
The Jerk Shack
10234 Highway 151 Suite 103, San Antonio
|Banana Pudding
|$8.00
|Peach Pancake Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Warm Peach Cobbler made with Pancake batter, Stewed peaches, topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, and a Rum caramel sauce.
|Pina Colada Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Warm sweet bread pudding infused with our pina colada flavors, coconut and soaked rum raisins, topped with vanilla ice cream, and our rum caramel sauce!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Camp Outpost Co.
1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio
|Toasted S'mores Pudding
|$7.95
Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim
5846 Worth Parkway, San Antonio
|Raw Chocolate Pudding
|$5.50
Bananas, avocado, cacao powder, almond butter, vanilla
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio
|Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Bread chunks baked with custard sauce and topped with caramel
PIZZA • BBQ
Two Bros. BBQ Market
12656 West Ave, San Antonio
|Classic Banana Pudding
|$6.00
Classic banana pudding layered in vanilla wafers and bananas
Revolución Broadway
7959 Broadway #500, San Antonio
|Raw Chocolate Pudding
|$6.00
Smoke BBQ Restaurant
501 East Crockett, San Antonio
|1 Pint Banana Pudding
|$5.00