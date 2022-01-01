Pulled pork sandwiches in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.25
This is our legendary pulled pork SANDWICH!! Our pulled pork is smoked for hours in our custom cast iron smokers. It will melt in your mouth. Topped with pickles onions and our FAMOUS bbq sauce.
|Rocky's Pulled Pork Sandwich w/Sausage
|$10.74
A local FAVORITE!!! A combination of our legendary pulled pork chopped up and mixed with your choice of regular or jalapeño sausage. This sandwich is a sight to behold. Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions and BBQ sauce.
|The OINKER Sandwich Combo (Legendary Pulled Pork)
|$13.49
THE OINKER!!! This is our legendary pulled pork SANDWICH!! Our pulled pork is smoked for hours in our custom cast iron smokers. It will melt in your mouth. Topped with pickles, onions and our FAMOUS bbq sauce.
Comes with Fries & Drink
More about Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.25
House smoked pulled pork tossed in MPB BBQ. Served with pickles & onions.
More about Revolución Downtown SA
Revolución Downtown SA
300 E. Houston St.,, San Antonio
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
Vegan Pulled "pork" sandwich
Homemade bbq sauce and vegan pulled "pork" (using fresh plant based ingredients) + includes crunchy side.
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.50
Slow-roasted pulled pork and our house made barbecue sauce topped with fresh
coleslaw
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.50
Slow-roasted pulled pork and our house made barbecue sauce topped with fresh
coleslaw.
More about Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
909 Broadway, San Antonio
|The OINKER Sandwich Combo (Legendary Pulled Pork)
|$13.49
THE OINKER!!! This is our legendary pulled pork SANDWICH!! Our pulled pork is smoked for hours in our custom cast iron smokers. It will melt in your mouth. Topped with pickles, onions and our FAMOUS bbq sauce.
Comes with Fries & Drink
|Rocky's Pulled Pork Sandwich w/Sausage
|$10.74
A local FAVORITE!!! A combination of our legendary pulled pork chopped up and mixed with your choice of regular or jalapeño sausage. This sandwich is a sight to behold. Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions and BBQ sauce.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich Special
|$9.99
More about The Esquire Tavern
The Esquire Tavern
155 E Commerce St, San Antonio
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
More about Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim
Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim
5846 Worth Parkway, San Antonio
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
Vegan Pulled "pork" sandwich
Homemade bbq sauce and vegan pulled "pork" (using fresh plant based ingredients) + includes crunchy side.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
Vegan Pulled "pork" sandwich
Homemade bbq sauce and vegan pulled "pork" (using fresh plant based ingredients) + includes crunchy side.
More about Revolución Broadway
Revolución Broadway
7959 Broadway #500, San Antonio
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
Vegan Pulled "pork" sandwich
Homemade bbq sauce and vegan pulled "pork" (using fresh plant based ingredients) + includes crunchy side.
More about The Dooryard SA
The Dooryard SA
4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108, San Antonio
|Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.00
Pulled pork tossed in spicy sweet BBQ sauce, Caramelized onion, slaw, toasted bun. Served with smoked paprika potato chips.
More about The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap
17619 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
Korean BBQ sauce, Kogi slaw on a butter brioche bun