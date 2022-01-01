Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Specht's Texas image

 

Specht's Texas

112 W Specht Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.00
More about Specht's Texas
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse

3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.25
This is our legendary pulled pork SANDWICH!! Our pulled pork is smoked for hours in our custom cast iron smokers. It will melt in your mouth. Topped with pickles onions and our FAMOUS bbq sauce.
Rocky's Pulled Pork Sandwich w/Sausage$10.74
A local FAVORITE!!! A combination of our legendary pulled pork chopped up and mixed with your choice of regular or jalapeño sausage. This sandwich is a sight to behold. Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions and BBQ sauce.
The OINKER Sandwich Combo (Legendary Pulled Pork)$13.49
THE OINKER!!! This is our legendary pulled pork SANDWICH!! Our pulled pork is smoked for hours in our custom cast iron smokers. It will melt in your mouth. Topped with pickles, onions and our FAMOUS bbq sauce.
Comes with Fries & Drink
More about Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
Item pic

 

Mad Pecker Brewing Co.

6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.25
House smoked pulled pork tossed in MPB BBQ. Served with pickles & onions.
More about Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Revolución Downtown SA

300 E. Houston St.,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Vegan Pulled "pork" sandwich
Homemade bbq sauce and vegan pulled "pork" (using fresh plant based ingredients) + includes crunchy side.
More about Revolución Downtown SA
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

 

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.50
Slow-roasted pulled pork and our house made barbecue sauce topped with fresh
coleslaw
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

SOUPS

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (635 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.50
Slow-roasted pulled pork and our house made barbecue sauce topped with fresh
coleslaw.
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse

909 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4 (576 reviews)
Takeout
The OINKER Sandwich Combo (Legendary Pulled Pork)$13.49
THE OINKER!!! This is our legendary pulled pork SANDWICH!! Our pulled pork is smoked for hours in our custom cast iron smokers. It will melt in your mouth. Topped with pickles, onions and our FAMOUS bbq sauce.
Comes with Fries & Drink
Rocky's Pulled Pork Sandwich w/Sausage$10.74
A local FAVORITE!!! A combination of our legendary pulled pork chopped up and mixed with your choice of regular or jalapeño sausage. This sandwich is a sight to behold. Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions and BBQ sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich Special$9.99
More about Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
Pulled Pork Sandwich image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Esquire Tavern

155 E Commerce St, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (4165 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
More about The Esquire Tavern
Item pic

 

Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim

5846 Worth Parkway, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
More about Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim
Item pic

 

Revolución Broadway

7959 Broadway #500, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Vegan Pulled "pork" sandwich
Homemade bbq sauce and vegan pulled "pork" (using fresh plant based ingredients) + includes crunchy side.
More about Revolución Broadway
Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwich image

 

The Dooryard SA

4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Pulled pork tossed in spicy sweet BBQ sauce, Caramelized onion, slaw, toasted bun. Served with smoked paprika potato chips.
More about The Dooryard SA
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

17619 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Korean BBQ sauce, Kogi slaw on a butter brioche bun
More about The Brass Tap

