Quesadillas in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Miss Chickpeas Cafétal

8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Poblano Quesadilla$11.50
Large homemade tortilla stuffed with our homemade mockzarella cheese and sautéed mushrooms and roasted poblano peppers
More about Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
J Anthony’s Sea Food image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food

3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio

Avg 4 (1 review)
Takeout
Single Quesadilla$2.29
Quesadillas$8.59
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food
J Anthony’s Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Seafood

3015 S Presa St, San Antonio

Avg 4 (284 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Quesadilla$2.29
More about J Anthony’s Seafood
Orderup image

 

Orderup

999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Quesadilla$6.50
melted cheddar & jack cheese on grilled tortillas
More about Orderup
Item pic

 

Candlelight Pourhouse

107 Kings Court, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Quesadilla$14.00
3 eggs scrambled with your choice of meat: bacon, ham, or sausage. Served between flour tortillas with colby jack and white cheddar cheese. Comes with side of sour cream and ranchero sauce.
More about Candlelight Pourhouse
Item pic

 

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chorizo Quesadilla$9.25
Chicken Chipotle Quesadilla$9.25
Chicken Chipotle Quesadilla$9.25
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
La Playa Mexican Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

La Playa Mexican Cafe

502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (2059 reviews)
Takeout
KID QUESADILLA$5.99
LG QUESADILLA$14.99
SM QUESADILLA$12.99
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio

8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadillas$12.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, beef fajita, chicken fajita, spinach or shrimp, wrapped in crisp flour tortillas filled with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, green onions and tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Consumer pic

 

First Course Salad Kitchen

22015 Ih 10 W,Ste 107, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$8.00
STEAK QUESADILLA$9.50
CHEESE QUESADILLA$4.50
More about First Course Salad Kitchen
QUESADILLAS image

 

¡Viva La Birria!

10754 VOLLMER LANE, SAN ANTONIO

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
QUESADILLAS
12'' Flour Tortilla.
Cheese with 1 Filling or Mix.
More about ¡Viva La Birria!
The Cove image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cove

606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (5564 reviews)
Takeout
Portobella & Spinach Quesadilla$11.25
sauteed portabella mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and spinach w/ a side of spicy poblano sauce
vg
More about The Cove
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

847 NE Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Quesadilla$10.99
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side.
Steak Quesadilla$11.99
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side.
Chicken Quesadilla$10.49
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Tito's Restaurant image

 

Tito's Restaurant

955 S Alamo St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$7.59
Fajita Quesadilla$12.99
Shrimp Quesadilla$13.99
More about Tito's Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Quarry Hofbrau & Beer Garden

7310 Jones Maltsberger Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$11.99
Rice, beans, pico, sour cream, guacamole, salsa
More about Quarry Hofbrau & Beer Garden
Martha's Mexican Grill image

 

Martha's Mexican Grill

5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$10.79
Beef Fajita Quesadilla$10.79
Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410 image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410

7210 NW Loop 410, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$4.39
Quesadillas Plt$8.59
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop image

 

Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop

1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Quesadilla$5.00
Wawa Quesadilla$8.00
A 14 inch tortilla stuffed with white cheese, served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream, add beef or chicken fajita for an additional price.
More about Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
Tiago's Cabo Grille image

 

Tiago's Cabo Grille

17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Double Stacked Beef Quesadillas$14.90
Fresh tortillas layered with beef, mixed cheese, roasted peppers and
onions.
Kids Quesadilla$5.95
For children under 12 please. Served with a fountain drink, milk or juice and
choice of rice, beans, french fries or applesauce and a frozen fun pop for dessert.
More about Tiago's Cabo Grille
Camp Outpost Co. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Camp Outpost Co.

1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla w/Fries$6.95
More about Camp Outpost Co.
Item pic

 

La Gloria

21819 I-10, San Antonio

Avg 3.9 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Deshebrada$5.50
Cheese & marinated shredded beef on flour tortilla.
Quesadilla Queso$4.00
Cheese on corn tortilla.
Shrimp Quesadilla$7.50
More about La Gloria
Burgerteca image

SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Burgerteca

403 Blue Star, Suite 105, San Antonio

Avg 4.1 (625 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadillas with Fries$5.45
More about Burgerteca
Item pic

TACOS

Chilaquil

312 PEARL PKWY BUILDING 6 SUITE 6109, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids quesadilla$4.50
plain quesadilla
Quesadilla$7.00
tortilla (flour) filled with melted cheese cut in four pieces with a side of guacamole, onion, and cilantro.
More about Chilaquil
Main pic

 

El Taco Stone Oak

19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House Beef Loaded Quesadilla$8.99
Beef Fajita Loaded Quesadilla$10.99
More about El Taco Stone Oak
Banner pic

 

Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

5800 Broadway St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Chicken$4.25
Served with guacamole.
Quesadilla Chicken Entree$4.25
Served with guacamole.
Quesadilla De Camaron$5.95
Served with guacamole.
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen image

 

J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen

847 S General McMullen Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Quesadilla$2.29
Kids Quesadilla$4.39
Quesadillas Plt$8.59
More about J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen
Smoked Pork Quesadilla image

 

The Brass Tap

17619 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

