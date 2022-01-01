Quesadillas in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve quesadillas
Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio
|Mushroom Poblano Quesadilla
|$11.50
Large homemade tortilla stuffed with our homemade mockzarella cheese and sautéed mushrooms and roasted poblano peppers
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food
3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio
|Single Quesadilla
|$2.29
|Quesadillas
|$8.59
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Seafood
3015 S Presa St, San Antonio
|Single Quesadilla
|$2.29
Orderup
999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights
|Kid Quesadilla
|$6.50
melted cheddar & jack cheese on grilled tortillas
Candlelight Pourhouse
107 Kings Court, San Antonio
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$14.00
3 eggs scrambled with your choice of meat: bacon, ham, or sausage. Served between flour tortillas with colby jack and white cheddar cheese. Comes with side of sour cream and ranchero sauce.
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio
|Chorizo Quesadilla
|$9.25
|Chicken Chipotle Quesadilla
|$9.25
|Chicken Chipotle Quesadilla
|$9.25
SEAFOOD • GRILL
La Playa Mexican Cafe
502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen
|KID QUESADILLA
|$5.99
|LG QUESADILLA
|$14.99
|SM QUESADILLA
|$12.99
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Quesadillas
|$12.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, beef fajita, chicken fajita, spinach or shrimp, wrapped in crisp flour tortillas filled with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, green onions and tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
First Course Salad Kitchen
22015 Ih 10 W,Ste 107, San Antonio
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$8.00
|STEAK QUESADILLA
|$9.50
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$4.50
¡Viva La Birria!
10754 VOLLMER LANE, SAN ANTONIO
|QUESADILLAS
12'' Flour Tortilla.
Cheese with 1 Filling or Mix.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cove
606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio
|Portobella & Spinach Quesadilla
|$11.25
sauteed portabella mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and spinach w/ a side of spicy poblano sauce
Cabo Bob's Burritos
847 NE Loop 410, San Antonio
|Fish Quesadilla
|$10.99
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side.
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.99
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.49
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side.
Tito's Restaurant
955 S Alamo St, San Antonio
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.59
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.99
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$13.99
Quarry Hofbrau & Beer Garden
7310 Jones Maltsberger Rd, San Antonio
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$11.99
Rice, beans, pico, sour cream, guacamole, salsa
Martha's Mexican Grill
5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$10.79
|Beef Fajita Quesadilla
|$10.79
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.99
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
7210 NW Loop 410, San Antonio
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.39
|Quesadillas Plt
|$8.59
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.00
|Wawa Quesadilla
|$8.00
A 14 inch tortilla stuffed with white cheese, served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream, add beef or chicken fajita for an additional price.
Tiago's Cabo Grille
17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio
|Double Stacked Beef Quesadillas
|$14.90
Fresh tortillas layered with beef, mixed cheese, roasted peppers and
onions.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.95
For children under 12 please. Served with a fountain drink, milk or juice and
choice of rice, beans, french fries or applesauce and a frozen fun pop for dessert.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Camp Outpost Co.
1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio
|Quesadilla w/Fries
|$6.95
La Gloria
21819 I-10, San Antonio
|Quesadilla Deshebrada
|$5.50
Cheese & marinated shredded beef on flour tortilla.
|Quesadilla Queso
|$4.00
Cheese on corn tortilla.
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$7.50
SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Burgerteca
403 Blue Star, Suite 105, San Antonio
|Cheese Quesadillas with Fries
|$5.45
TACOS
Chilaquil
312 PEARL PKWY BUILDING 6 SUITE 6109, San Antonio
|Kids quesadilla
|$4.50
plain quesadilla
|Quesadilla
|$7.00
tortilla (flour) filled with melted cheese cut in four pieces with a side of guacamole, onion, and cilantro.
El Taco Stone Oak
19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio
|House Beef Loaded Quesadilla
|$8.99
|Beef Fajita Loaded Quesadilla
|$10.99
Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
5800 Broadway St, San Antonio
|Quesadilla Chicken
|$4.25
Served with guacamole.
|Quesadilla Chicken Entree
|$4.25
Served with guacamole.
|Quesadilla De Camaron
|$5.95
Served with guacamole.
J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen
847 S General McMullen Dr, San Antonio
|Single Quesadilla
|$2.29
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.39
|Quesadillas Plt
|$8.59
The Brass Tap
17619 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)