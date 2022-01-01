Reuben in San Antonio

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Antonio restaurants that serve reuben

29a29737-aa88-409a-aeae-1551c0d45304 image

SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag SA

11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
HOT REUBEN$7.99
Hot Pastrami, Melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Homemade 1000 Island on Rye Bread or Marble.
More about The Brown Bag SA
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe image

COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe

2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (3652 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben Sandwich$14.99
A delicious grilled sandwich composed of corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing, grilled between slices of our fresh rye bread. Served with chips and a pickle spear.
***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
Mad Pecker Brewing Co. image

 

Mad Pecker Brewing Co.

6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
Takeout
M.P. Reuben Sandwich$13.00
More about Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
Consumer pic

 

COVER 3 San Antonio

1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DOUG'S CERTIFIED REUBEN$14.75
Corned Beef, Aged Swiss, Spicy Russian Dressing, Kraut
More about COVER 3 San Antonio
Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery image

 

Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery

8403 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Reuben$14.00
More about Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery
The Station Cafe image

 

The Station Cafe

108 King William, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Station Reubenation$7.75
Turkey Pastrami, Double Mozzarella, Sauerkraut & Caraway Rye Sauce
More about The Station Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center

3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben the Lite$10.69
Turkey, provolone cheese, sauerkraut, and reduced-fat thousand island dressing on marbled rye.
Reuben the Reuben$10.99
The classic Reuben...corned beef stacked on toasted marbled rye with melted Swiss, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing.
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
Item pic

 

Tycoon Flats

2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
THE REUBEN SANDWICH$16.45
Oven roaste premium corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, creole mustard & side of 1000 island on marbled rye
More about Tycoon Flats
Classic Reuben image

 

The Dooryard SA

4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Reuben$11.00
House roasted corned beef, mustard sauerkraut, thousand island, swiss cheese on Rye bread. Served with Potato Chips
More about The Dooryard SA

