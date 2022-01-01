Reuben in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve reuben
SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag SA
11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio
|HOT REUBEN
|$7.99
Hot Pastrami, Melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Homemade 1000 Island on Rye Bread or Marble.
COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio
|Reuben Sandwich
|$14.99
A delicious grilled sandwich composed of corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing, grilled between slices of our fresh rye bread. Served with chips and a pickle spear.
***AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM
Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio
|M.P. Reuben Sandwich
|$13.00
COVER 3 San Antonio
1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio
|DOUG'S CERTIFIED REUBEN
|$14.75
Corned Beef, Aged Swiss, Spicy Russian Dressing, Kraut
Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery
8403 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209, San Antonio
|The Reuben
|$14.00
The Station Cafe
108 King William, San Antonio
|Station Reubenation
|$7.75
Turkey Pastrami, Double Mozzarella, Sauerkraut & Caraway Rye Sauce
SANDWICHES
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Reuben the Lite
|$10.69
Turkey, provolone cheese, sauerkraut, and reduced-fat thousand island dressing on marbled rye.
|Reuben the Reuben
|$10.99
The classic Reuben...corned beef stacked on toasted marbled rye with melted Swiss, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing.
Tycoon Flats
2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio
|THE REUBEN SANDWICH
|$16.45
Oven roaste premium corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, creole mustard & side of 1000 island on marbled rye