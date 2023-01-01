Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

 

Sari-Sari Supper Club

10234 SH 151, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Rice Bowl$16.00
Rib Rice Bowl$16.00
Pulled Pork Rice Bowl$16.00
Crispy Pata Pulled Pork
More about Sari-Sari Supper Club
Item pic

 

Nama Ramen and Sushiya

6526 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
beef curry rice bowl$14.00
More about Nama Ramen and Sushiya

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Hummus

Pad See

Mediterranean Salad

Crispy Beef

Patty Melts

Turkey Clubs

Pudding

Sopapilla

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1574 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (719 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (812 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston